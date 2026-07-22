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KET to offer live coverage of Fancy Farm 2026 

For Release: 07/22/26 8:57 AM

Join KET on August 1 for annual coverage of Fancy Farm, the political event widely viewed as the official kickoff to the fall campaign season. 

Streamed from the campground of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., coverage features the day’s speeches and analysis from host Laura Rogers and a panel of political insiders. 

Pre-event analysis begins at 2:30/1:30 pm with Rogers and guests Bob Babbage, Trey Grayson, Amy Wickliffe and Jonathan Miller.

KET will provide live uninterrupted coverage of the event and post-speech analysis. 

Fancy Farm 2026

KET Saturday, August 1 • 2:30/1:30 pm

Watch on-demand at KET.org and the PBS App

For more info on KET’s coverage of the 2026 election, visit KET.org/Elections

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

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KET to offer live coverage of Fancy Farm 2026 

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