Influential Women Features Helena Stevens, PhD, LPC: Associate Professor In Clinical Mental Health Counseling

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counselor Educator Advancing Trauma-Informed Care, Mental Health Advocacy, and the Development of Future Mental Health ProfessionalsMankato, Minnesota – Dr. Helena Stevens, PhD, LPC, LSC, PPS, NCC, is a highly respected counselor educator, mental health counselor, school counselor, and psychometrician dedicated to advancing the fields of mental health care, education, and counselor training. Based in the Greater Minneapolis–St. Paul Area, Dr. Stevens has built a distinguished career focused on supporting individuals, preparing future counselors, and creating more equitable systems that promote wellness and opportunity.As an Associate Professor in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Bethany Lutheran College, Dr. Stevens plays a critical role in educating and mentoring the next generation of counseling professionals. She teaches foundational counseling courses, oversees residency components, provides academic advising, and contributes significantly to program accreditation efforts and assessment development. Through her teaching, she integrates research, practical skill-building, and advocacy to help students develop the competence, empathy, and ethical foundation necessary to serve diverse populations effectively.A Nationally Certified Counselor with advanced training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy, mindfulness, and experiential learning methodologies, Dr. Stevens brings extensive clinical expertise into both the classroom and her professional practice. She provides virtual outpatient mental health counseling with a focus on trauma-informed care and facilitates group counseling for individuals receiving drug and alcohol inpatient treatment.Her passion for mental health advocacy is deeply connected to her personal experiences. Growing up in a trauma-affected household with parents facing addiction shaped Dr. Stevens’ understanding of the challenges many individuals and families encounter when seeking support. Those early experiences inspired her lifelong commitment to advocating for overlooked and underserved populations within educational and mental health systems.Throughout her career, Dr. Stevens has served in a variety of roles, including school counselor across all educational levels from kindergarten through postsecondary education, practicing therapist, and counselor educator. Her professional approach combines empirical research, lived experience, and practical application to prepare counselors who are not only clinically skilled but also compassionate advocates for the individuals and communities they serve.Beyond her academic and clinical responsibilities, Dr. Stevens contributes her expertise as a senior test developer for a calibration engineering education company, where she supports psychometric testing and accreditation initiatives. Her work in assessment development reflects her commitment to maintaining rigorous standards and improving educational outcomes through evidence-based evaluation practices.Dr. Stevens has also held influential leadership positions within local, state, and national counseling organizations. She continues to contribute to the advancement of the profession through research, leadership, and mentorship. Currently, she is authoring her first textbook focused on university-level supervision in counseling programs, further demonstrating her dedication to strengthening counselor education and professional development.Her research interests include mindfulness, wellness, social justice advocacy, school counseling, assessment development, program evaluation, and experiential interventions. Through these areas of focus, Dr. Stevens continues to explore innovative ways to improve counselor preparation, expand access to quality mental health care, and promote best practices across educational and clinical settings.Dr. Stevens attributes her success to consistently remaining true to her core principles, maintaining integrity in her values and beliefs, and demonstrating resilience throughout life’s challenges. She believes these qualities have allowed her to approach both personal and professional obstacles with determination, purpose, and a commitment to serving others.Her dedication to helping people is not simply a professional responsibility but a central part of who she is. Influenced by her own childhood experiences, Dr. Stevens developed a deep sense of empathy and compassion that continues to guide her leadership style, advocacy efforts, and relationships with students, colleagues, and clients.By creating supportive environments and prioritizing meaningful service, Dr. Stevens strives to make a lasting impact. She believes that personal experiences, when approached with reflection and purpose, can become powerful sources of understanding and motivation to support others.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Dr. Stevens has received came from a colleague who encouraged her to focus her energy only on pursuits that genuinely contribute to her professional goals. The advice came with a simple but powerful reminder: “Are you sure… is that going to get you to your end goal? No? Let it go, sister.”This guidance has shaped how Dr. Stevens approaches decisions and challenges throughout her career. She believes it is important to regularly evaluate whether actions align with long-term objectives and to release distractions, unnecessary conflicts, and situations that do not contribute to growth.By intentionally focusing her energy on meaningful priorities, Dr. Stevens has been able to maintain productivity, protect her well-being, and continue building a career centered on purpose, service, and positive change.For young women entering counseling, education, or related fields, Dr. Stevens encourages authenticity above all else. She believes women should not feel pressured to conform to expectations, follow someone else’s definition of success, or compromise their values to advance professionally.She encourages emerging leaders to seek mentors who genuinely support their growth, ask questions, and build strong professional networks. Dr. Stevens believes relationships and community are essential, particularly during challenging periods of professional development.She also emphasizes the importance of resilience and courage. Challenges, setbacks, and moments of uncertainty are inevitable, but they provide opportunities for learning and growth. Dr. Stevens encourages women to trust themselves, recognize their strengths, and be intentional about choosing which challenges deserve their time and energy.Dr. Stevens believes one of the greatest challenges facing her field today is the continued presence of systemic and institutional barriers within higher education. These barriers can disproportionately affect women, particularly women of color, by limiting access to mentorship, resources, and leadership opportunities.She also recognizes the need for more effective, evidence-based interventions within educational settings. While existing approaches can provide support, she believes continued innovation and research are necessary to address complex challenges and create stronger outcomes.At the same time, Dr. Stevens sees significant opportunities to advance the field through scholarship, practitioner-focused research, and the development of rigorous training programs. She believes professionals have an opportunity to bridge the gap between research and real-world practice, creating more equitable and impactful systems for students, counselors, and communities.The values that guide Dr. Stevens in both her professional and personal life are service, integrity, resilience, courage, mindfulness, and self-care. She believes serving others—whether students, clients, colleagues, or communities—is central to her purpose and leadership philosophy.Integrity remains one of her strongest guiding principles. Dr. Stevens is committed to ensuring that her actions reflect her ethical standards and personal convictions, regardless of circumstances.She also emphasizes the importance of mindfulness and radical acceptance, striving to remain present, open-minded, and respectful of different perspectives. Through resilience and courage, she continues to navigate challenges while embracing growth opportunities.For Dr. Stevens, professional excellence is deeply connected to personal balance. She recognizes that caring for others requires caring for oneself, and she prioritizes wellness and self-care as essential components of sustainable leadership.Through her work as an educator, counselor, researcher, and advocate, Dr. Helena Stevens continues to make a meaningful impact by preparing compassionate professionals, advancing mental health practices, and championing individuals and communities who need support most.Learn More about Dr. Helena Stevens:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Helena-Stevens Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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