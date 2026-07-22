DEC to Host Community Availability Session in Advance of Newtown Creek Reclassification Rulemaking

Date: 7/22/26

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location:

CUNY LaGuardia Community College

Poolside Café

31-10 Thomson Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101 USA

Please Register for this event using the following link: on.ny.gov/newtown_registration

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing a community availability session on Wednesday, July 22 to support and enhance meaningful engagement with the Newtown Creek community related to ongoing saline waterbody reclassifications. Since 2022, DEC has been involved in a multi-phased saline water quality standards and reclassification approach which aims to strengthen water quality standards for saline waters and ensure better protection for recreational and ecological uses.

The session will include presentations by DEC and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to explain the reclassification process and give an overview of the Draft Newtown Creek Use Attainability Analysis prepared by DEP in consultation with DEC and in accordance with EPA guidance. The session will also provide community members and stakeholders with the opportunity to ask questions outside of the formal rulemaking process and engage with staff from both agencies. The session will be held at LaGuardia Community College on 7/22/26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.