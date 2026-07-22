Alexandra Nasharr, Recognized By Influential Women, Serves As Curator And Collections Specialist

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum Professional Combines Fine Arts Expertise, Museum Studies, and Community-Focused Storytelling to Preserve and Share Central Florida’s History Through Collections and ExhibitionsKissimmee, Florida – Alexandra Nasharr is a museum professional and Curator & Collections Specialist with the Osceola County Historical Society, where she is dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and sharing the stories that shape Central Florida’s history. Through her work in collections management, exhibition development, research, and community education, Alexandra combines artistic perspective with historical scholarship to create meaningful connections between people and the past.Alexandra’s path into museum curation began with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree completed in 2012. Following her undergraduate studies, she spent seven years working in commercial and nonprofit art galleries throughout Chicago, gaining valuable experience in exhibition preparation, visitor engagement, visual presentation, and the interpretation of artistic works. These years strengthened her understanding of how objects can communicate stories and how thoughtful presentation can influence the way audiences connect with culture and history.After the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandra returned to academia to pursue a Master’s Degree in Museum Studies at Western Illinois University in Moline, Illinois. During her graduate studies, she served as a graduate assistant for two years, an experience that further developed her skills in collections, research, interpretation, and museum operations. This transition allowed her to combine her artistic background with a deeper understanding of historical preservation and public engagement.Today, Alexandra has spent two years with Osceola History, where she manages a diverse collection representing the region’s history from the mid-1800s through the 1930s. Her responsibilities include caring for and interpreting a wide range of materials, including Seminole artifacts, historic photographs, family documents, agricultural tools, and other objects that reflect the experiences, traditions, and daily lives of Central Florida communities.In her role, Alexandra curates exhibitions, writes blogs and editorials highlighting local families and their contributions, provides presentations for libraries and community organizations, and oversees interpretive work at Pioneer Village, a collection of preserved historic structures that provides visitors with a firsthand connection to the area’s past. Working alongside a small archival team, she helps ensure that behind-the-scenes research is transformed into engaging public experiences.Drawing from her fine arts background, Alexandra approaches curation through the lens of materiality and visual storytelling. She believes that objects have the power to communicate history in ways that are both personal and accessible. By considering the physical qualities, design, and significance of historical materials, she creates exhibits that invite visitors to explore the deeper stories behind each artifact.Her experience working with diverse audiences—including schoolchildren, veterans, families, and community members—has reinforced her belief that museums should be welcoming spaces where everyone can find a meaningful connection. Alexandra values opportunities to bring collections beyond traditional exhibit spaces through interactive programming and educational experiences that encourage curiosity and participation.One of her notable projects, the sports exhibition “Out of the Park: Osceola County Sports,” demonstrated her ability to connect community identity with historical storytelling. The exhibit explored the full range of local athletic history, from youth and high school programs to professional organizations such as the Astros. Through this project, Alexandra highlighted how sports can serve as a shared cultural experience that brings generations together and reflects the broader history of a community.Alexandra attributes her success to perseverance, continuous learning, and active engagement within the professional museum community. Her combined background in fine arts, museum studies, and hands-on experience has shaped her approach to collections care, exhibition development, and public history.She believes professional organizations and collaborative relationships have played a significant role in her growth. As an active member of organizations including the Florida Alliance of Museums and the Iowa Museum Association, Alexandra has benefited from access to resources, professional conversations, and shared best practices that continue to strengthen her work in collections management and exhibition planning.Her involvement with local arts and preservation organizations, including Quad City Arts, Osceola Arts, and Main Street programs, has also expanded her understanding of community-focused preservation. These experiences have reinforced the importance of protecting historic spaces while ensuring that history remains relevant and accessible to the people it represents. Alexandra remains interested in continuing her service to the field through involvement with a local historic preservation board.A major influence on Alexandra’s professional philosophy has been her mentor, Dr. Heidi Lung, the program director of Western Illinois University’s Museum Studies program. Dr. Lung encouraged Alexandra to recognize that every skill and experience has value and that professional abilities are often transferable across different areas of the museum field.Through this guidance, Alexandra learned that skills developed in one environment—whether in an art museum, historic home, gallery, or historical society—can create opportunities in another. She believes no experience should be overlooked, as even seemingly small skills can become valuable when solving problems, applying for positions, or contributing to future projects.Dr. Lung also emphasized the importance of being open to feedback and seeking support from others. Alexandra carries this lesson into her own career, believing that asking questions, connecting with peers, and learning from experienced professionals are essential parts of professional growth.For young women entering the museum field, Alexandra encourages them to begin by identifying what genuinely inspires them. She believes aspiring professionals should explore the museums, stories, and subjects that spark their curiosity while considering what unique perspectives they can contribute.She encourages women not to underestimate their own experiences or skills. Alexandra believes every individual has something meaningful to offer a collection, an exhibition, or a historical narrative. By making history personal and approachable, museums can reach broader audiences and create experiences that resonate beyond traditional boundaries.The values that guide Alexandra in both her professional and personal life are community engagement, education, collaboration, and continuous growth. She believes museums serve an important role in connecting people with shared histories while encouraging learning and understanding across generations.Alexandra remains deeply committed to mentorship and professional development, expressing gratitude for the guidance she received from Dr. Heidi Lung and Angela McCallaghan during her time at Western Illinois University. Their support helped shape her approach to curatorial work and reinforced the importance of collaboration, feedback, and building strong professional relationships.Through her dedication to preserving collections, developing meaningful exhibitions, and engaging communities, Alexandra Nasharr continues to demonstrate the vital role museums play in protecting history while creating opportunities for education, connection, and discovery.Learn More about Alexandra Nasharr:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Alexandra-Nasharr Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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