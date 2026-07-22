Enhancing IWRM Reporting: Support for the Horn of Africa

As part of the fourth round of 2026 SDG 6.5.1 Data Drive, six countries in the Horn of Africa will receive support to strengthen reporting on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). Through Stage 1 of the SDG 6 IWRM Support Programme, led by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UNEP-DHI and Global Water Partnership (GWP)-Mediterranean, GWP Eastern Africa, and GWP Southern Africa will provide tailored technical and financial assistance to countries in the Horn of Africa in the coming months. This support aims to improve national reporting processes, build technical capacity, and enable timely participation in the 2026 SDG 6.5.1 survey.

What the Stage 1 support includes

Stage 1 of the SDG 6 IWRM Support Programme will:

Assist national focal points in completing the 2026 SDG 6.5.1 based on previous engagement and identified technical needs.

in completing the 2026 SDG 6.5.1 based on previous engagement and identified technical needs. Hold a stakeholder consultation and data validation workshops: Coordinated by a Facilitator specialized in IWRM, this national workshop will enable countries to hold consultations on the SDG 6.5.1 Survey.

Coordinated by a Facilitator specialized in IWRM, this national workshop will enable countries to hold consultations on the SDG 6.5.1 Survey. Facilitate quality assurance and timely submission of the First Draft and Final Draft survey packages to the SDG 6.5.1 Help Desk, in line with the agreed 2026 timeline.

Why this matters for the region

Stage 1 support will contribute to easing the reporting burden, as the SDG 6.5.1 survey is a country-led self-assessment that builds on existing knowledge and aligns with ongoing national and regional processes.

The SDG 6 IWRM Support Programme is structured across three stages. While Stage 1 focuses on identifying gaps and opportunities in IWRM implementation, Stages 2 and 3 support the planning and implementation of concrete IWRM actions. This phased approach supports a transition from reporting to tangible improvements in IWRM implementation, ultimately contributing to more sustainable water management outcomes.

This article was prepared in collaboration between GWP and UNEP-DHI. It has also been published on UNEP-DHI’s website.