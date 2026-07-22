A Decade of Learning: UNITAR and UN DESA Discuss Capacities for Accelerating SDG Action

The programme featured a presentation by Mr. Ola Göransson of the Division for Sustainable Development Goals, UN DESA, titled A Decade of Learning. The presentation reflected on lessons emerging from ten years of the SDGs in Practice series, highlighting evolving approaches to learning, partnerships and institutional strengthening.

The moderated dialogue, What Capacities Matter Most for Accelerating SDG Implementation?, was facilitated by Mr. Darian Stibbe, Executive Director of The Partnering Initiative.

Panellists included Ms. Alice Shackelford of UN Women, Ms. Marie Claire Dushimumukiza of the UN Global Compact Network Rwanda, Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto of UNITAR, Mr. Khaled Mashfiq of the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), Mr. Patrick Paul Walsh of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and Dr. Andrea Clayton of the Caribbean Maritime University.

Speakers highlighted the importance of collaborative learning, gender-transformative leadership, strengthened statistical and data capabilities, geospatial technologies and sustainability tools for businesses. Discussions also underscored the importance of breaking down institutional silos, strengthening multi-stakeholder partnerships and promoting evidence-based decision-making.

Participants emphasized that addressing increasingly interconnected global challenges requires institutions that are agile, inclusive and equipped to respond effectively to rapidly changing circumstances.

The event concluded with a call for collective and data-driven action that prioritizes stronger institutions and collaborative approaches across governments, the United Nations system, academia, civil society and the private sector. As the international community enters the final years of implementation of the 2030 Agenda, the lessons emerging from a decade of SDGs in Practice will continue to inform efforts to strengthen institutions, foster partnerships and support practical action towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.