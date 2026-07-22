Influential Women Showcase Eleni Vrana: Columbia University Lecturer Inspiring Future Finance Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance Educator and Former Industry Leader Combines Decades of Corporate Finance Experience, Academic Excellence, and a Passion for Mentoring OthersEleni Vrana is a respected finance professional, educator, and mentor whose career has been defined by a commitment to learning, leadership, and empowering others. As a Lecturer at Columbia University in the City of New York, she brings more than a decade of teaching experience to the classroom, where she guides graduate students through the principles and practical applications of corporate finance at the School of Professional Studies.Currently focused primarily on teaching and volunteering, Eleni finds great fulfillment in helping students progress from foundational concepts to a deeper understanding of financial strategy and decision-making. Her approach emphasizes clarity, real-world application, and student development, reflecting her belief that finance is not only a technical discipline but also a powerful tool for creating informed business leaders.In addition to her work at Columbia, Ms. Vrana is committed to service and mentorship. She volunteers with Read Ahead, an organization that helps elementary school students develop a love of reading. She has also applied to mentor international students in George Washington University’s MBA program, a natural extension of her passion for helping others navigate academic and professional challenges.Before dedicating herself more fully to academia, Eleni built an accomplished career spanning finance, institutional leadership, and higher education administration. She spent 11 years at Sotheby’s in New York City, where she held multiple leadership positions and contributed to the financial operations behind some of the organization’s most significant auctions. As one of the account managers responsible for overseeing financial activities, she developed extensive expertise in managing complex financial processes, coordinating operations, and supporting high-value transactions.Following her time at Sotheby’s, Eleni joined Columbia University’s Finance Department, where she spent 16 years serving in various leadership roles. During this period, she gained broad experience in academic and institutional finance, and during much of that period, she also taught at Columbia, balancing two demanding roles for nearly a decade. This combination of professional practice and classroom engagement ultimately shaped her transition into a dedicated teaching role.Eleni holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco, an M.B.A from The George Washington University, and a Master’s Business Certificate in Finance and Management from Columbia University. Her strong academic foundation, combined with decades of practical financial experience, allows her to provide students with a unique perspective that bridges theory and real-world business strategies..Beyond her professional responsibilities, Eleni remains deeply committed to service, mentorship, and personal growth. She is preparing to publish a book she co-authored about women’s success and happiness, focused on common principles that can help women balance family, work, personal growth, and purpose. Through this book, she hopes to encourage women to believe in their abilities, pursue education and understand that family and career can coexist with determination and support.Eleni attributes much of her success to her strong faith and her decision to pursue work that she genuinely loves. She believes that passion creates purpose and provides the motivation needed to continue learning, adapting, and making a meaningful contribution throughout one’s career.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Eleni has received is that when someone does what they love, they never truly have to work. She believes that finding fulfillment in a career transforms professional responsibilities into meaningful opportunities for growth and impact. This philosophy has guided her throughout her journey in finance and education.As an international student, Eleni learned firsthand the importance of perseverance, determination, and seeking growth opportunities. She believes that success requires hard work, confidence in one’s potential, and the willingness to seek guidance and support when needed. These experiences continue to influence her dedication to mentoring students and supporting others as they navigate their own paths.The values that guide Eleni in both her professional and personal life are faith, family, generosity, and service. She is passionate about supporting students, empowering women, and using her experiences to create opportunities for others.She shared that she attributes her success to her faith, family, communication skills, and hard work. A deeply spiritual person who prays and goes to her church regularly, she believes in a greater power that governs the universe, and she credits her faith with helping her persevere through challenges. She also considers her son, Gregory, as her biggest accomplishment and her daughter-in-law, Neda, as her greatest blessing.Family remains at the heart of Eleni’s life. She treasures time spent with loved ones and enjoys cooking as a way to remain connected and grounded. Her greatest priority has always been, and it will always be, her son and now her daughter-in-law, whose presence and support have played an important role in shaping her journey. Eleni credits her family’s love, encouragement, and guidance as essential influences in becoming the person she is today.Looking ahead, Ms. Vrana plans to continue teaching, volunteering, and mentoring while giving back to her community. Her goal is to help students, women, and young professionals recognize their potential and pursue their goals with courage.Through her work at Columbia University, her mentorship efforts, and her continued commitment to helping others succeed, Eleni Vrana continues to make a lasting impact in finance education and beyond. Her career reflects the power of combining professional expertise, lifelong learning, and a genuine passion for inspiring others.Learn More about Eleni Vrana:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Eleni-Vrana or through her profile on Columbia University School of Professional Studies, https://sps.columbia.edu/person/eleni-vrana-0 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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