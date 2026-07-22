Influential Women Highlights Fayth Jenkins: Head Of School Advancing Innovation, Equity, And Student Learning

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educational Leader with More Than Two Decades of Experience Champions Whole-Child Development, Community Partnerships, and Transformative Learning Opportunities for Students and FamiliesFayth Jenkins is an accomplished educational leader with more than 20 years of experience dedicated to creating meaningful learning environments where students are supported academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Head of School at Innovation Academy SRQ in Sarasota, Florida, she brings a career defined by instructional excellence, community engagement, and a commitment to ensuring all students have access to innovative and equitable educational opportunities.Fayth’s journey in education began in early childhood learning environments and has grown across elementary and middle school settings, including K–8 charter schools. Throughout her career, she has served in a variety of roles, including classroom teacher, project-based learning coordinator, dean of students, elementary school principal, and ultimately Head of School. This progression reflects her deep understanding of education from the classroom level through school-wide leadership and operations.In her current role, Fayth oversees the daily operations of Innovation Academy SRQ, including staffing, compliance, safety, instructional support, and strategic planning. She is also deeply focused on strengthening relationships between the school and the surrounding community, developing partnerships that enhance student learning and provide additional opportunities for growth.Known for her dedication to underserved students and families, Fayth leads with a focus on project-based learning, student voice, and whole-child development. Under her leadership, Innovation Academy SRQ has expanded its emphasis on health and wellness, the arts, and innovative learning environments designed to encourage creativity, exploration, and engagement. She has supported the development of outdoor and experiential learning spaces that provide students with opportunities to connect learning with real-world experiences.Fayth holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Nebraska. Her commitment to education extends beyond her school community through her service on multiple boards, including AMIkids, the National Math Foundation, and Suncoast Women of Action. Through these roles, she continues to advocate for youth development, educational advancement, and civic engagement.Her leadership and contributions to the field have earned recognition through programs and organizations committed to developing exceptional educational leaders. Fayth has participated in Leadership Florida and the Chancellor’s Leadership Academy with the Florida Department of Education. In 2024, she was recognized as a Champion Charter School Leader by the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools, highlighting her dedication to innovation and student success.Fayth attributes much of her success to her willingness to learn from failure. While challenges and setbacks are inevitable, she believes they provide valuable opportunities for reflection, growth, and improvement. Each experience that did not unfold as expected has strengthened her resilience, encouraged her to seek mentorship and support, and helped her become more resourceful in finding solutions.Throughout her career, Fayth has learned that success is not defined by avoiding failure but by how effectively leaders respond, adapt, and continue moving forward. This mindset has shaped her leadership philosophy and allowed her to approach challenges with confidence, humility, and determination.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Fayth received came early in her teaching career from a principal who told her, “You cannot exist on an island.” At the time, she preferred remaining within the comfort of her classroom, where she felt in control. However, that guidance encouraged her to build stronger relationships, collaborate with others, and recognize the importance of connection.Today, as a school leader, Fayth understands that meaningful progress requires engagement with teachers, families, community members, and other stakeholders. She believes that collaboration and shared purpose are essential to creating lasting educational impact.For young women entering education and leadership, Fayth encourages them to be intentional about their goals while recognizing the challenges that may come with pursuing leadership roles. Rather than trying to follow someone else’s path, she believes women should define their own legacy by identifying opportunities for improvement, challenging outdated practices, and collaborating with others who share their vision for positive change.Fayth believes some of the greatest challenges facing education today include limited resources, budget constraints, and the continued underrepresentation of women—particularly women of color—in leadership positions. These barriers can impact innovation, equity, and access to opportunities for both educators and students.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities for progress through stronger community partnerships, targeted support for underserved students, and initiatives that expand access to meaningful educational experiences. She is especially passionate about strengthening pathways in mathematics education, believing that increased support and visibility can help improve student outcomes and inspire future generations of leaders.The values that guide Fayth in her professional and personal life are integrity, respect, and excellence. She believes integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching and maintaining strong ethical standards in every decision she makes. Respect is equally important, as she believes meaningful relationships are built by consistently showing consideration and appreciation for others, even during difficult conversations.Excellence remains a central part of her leadership philosophy. Fayth believes impactful work requires intention, accountability, and attention to detail. She strives to approach every responsibility with commitment and believes that giving one’s best effort is essential to creating meaningful results.Through her leadership at Innovation Academy SRQ and her continued dedication to educational advancement, Fayth Jenkins remains committed to empowering students, supporting educators, and building stronger communities through innovative, compassionate, and student-centered education.Learn More about Fayth Jenkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Fayth-Jenkins Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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