CMSAF reaffirms readiness and alliance integration during visit to Kleine Brogel Air Base

KLEINE BROGEL AIR BASE, Belgium — Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and his wife, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, visited the 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, July 16, to engage with forward-deployed Airmen, assess mission readiness, and highlight the vital role Airmen and their families play in roles outside traditional Air Force installations and support.

The 701st Munitions Support Squadron is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Working alongside the Belgian Air Component's 10th Tactical Wing, the squadron exemplifies the close cooperation and interoperability that strengthen the NATO Alliance and reinforce regional security.

The visit began with a bilateral office call between senior U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component leaders, followed by a mission brief outlining the squadron's mission, readiness posture, and contributions to the alliance. Throughout the visit, Wolfe met with Airmen and leaders to discuss operational excellence, professional development, and the importance of maintaining the highest standards across every Air Force specialty.

"The Airmen of the 701st MUNSS execute a highly sensitive mission," Wolfe said. "Our operational standards must remain uncompromising and clear. Every Airman contributes to our ability to deter aggression and remain ready to fight and win if called upon."

Following the mission brief, Wolfe visited the unit command post to observe message-processing operations before receiving a security briefing and observing a joint recapture exercise that demonstrated the close integration between U.S. and Belgian personnel. He later received a maintenance briefing highlighting the expertise and precision required to sustain mission readiness at a forward-deployed geographically separated unit.

During the visit, Wolfe recognized Technical Sgt. Zachary Ibach for outstanding performance and met with Airmen during lunch to hear firsthand about their experiences serving at a geographically separated unit. He emphasized that readiness begins with disciplined Airmen who take pride in their profession and remain committed to supporting one another and accomplishing the mission.

"Our network of allies is an asymmetric advantage that our adversaries can never match," Wolfe said. "By working seamlessly with our Belgian partners, we demonstrate every day that our shared defense is ready, modern, and fully postured to defend our nations."

Col. William Lutmer, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, said the professionalism of Airmen stationed across the European theater remains critical to generating combat capability and assuring allies.

"Generating combat airpower and maintaining a credible deterrence posture requires precision at every level," Lutmer said. "Whether our Airmen are serving from Spangdahlem or alongside our Belgian partners at Kleine Brogel, Saber Nation remains ready to respond whenever our nation calls."

Lt. Col. Christopher Crommie, commander of the 701st Munitions Support Squadron, said the squadron's close partnership with the Belgian Air Component reflects the trust and teamwork that underpin NATO's collective defense.

"We are privileged to serve alongside exceptional Belgian teammates," Crommie said. "Our shared commitment to excellence, trust, and readiness enables us to accomplish a mission that contributes directly to the security of the Alliance."

While CMSAF Wolfe conducted mission immersion activities, Dr. Doniel Wolfe met with Key Support Liaisons, medical personnel, and family support representatives to better understand the unique needs of Airmen and families serving at a geographically separated unit. Discussions focused on active-duty and dependent medical care, Exceptional Family Member Program resources, Military Family Life Counseling services, housing, quality-of-life initiatives, and educational opportunities available to military families. She concluded the visit by meeting with Key Support Liaisons over lunch to discuss community support and resilience.

"Serving at a geographically separated unit presents unique opportunities and challenges for military families," Dr. Wolfe said. "The dedication of the Key Support Liaisons and support professionals here demonstrates how strong communities contribute directly to mission readiness. When Airmen know their families are supported, they can remain focused on the mission."

Throughout the visit, leaders emphasized the Air Force priorities of readiness, modernization, and taking care of Airmen and their families. Discussions reinforced that strong alliances, resilient Airmen, and comprehensive family support remain essential to sustaining combat capability and deterring aggression in the European theater.

The visit to Kleine Brogel Air Base was part of a broader engagement trip CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe had across U.S. Air Forces in Europe focused on assessing forward-deployed readiness, strengthening allied partnerships, and recognizing the professionalism of Airmen serving in geographically separated units.

For more information about the 52nd Fighter Wing and its mission, visit www.spangdahlem.af.mil. For additional information, please contact 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs at [52FW.PA.Office@us.af.mil](mailto:52FW.PA.Office@us.af.mil) or by calling DSN (314) 452-6555 or commercial: +49-6565-61-6555.