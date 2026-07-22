'LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT' U.S. TOUR TO VISIT MORE THAN 30 CITIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Photo credit: Courtesy of Universal Photo credit: Courtesy of Universal Photo credit: Courtesy of Universal

A Live Orchestra Performs in Sync with One of the Most Beloved Holiday Rom-Coms of All Time; Presales Start Today; Tickets On Sale July 24 at 10 a.m. Local Time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It may be the middle of summer, but for fans of Universal’s “Love Actually,” Christmas comes early this year. GEA Live, RoadCo, and Fifth Season today announced LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT will bring the heart, humor, and intertwined stories of Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic to more than 30 U.S. cities this holiday season. A live orchestra performs the film's unforgettable soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's soaring score, and the timeless "Love Is All Around" while the complete film is projected on a cinema screen. The tour launches November 16 in Washington, D.C. before heading coast-to-coast, including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and more.Presales start today, July 22, and tickets go on sale to the general public July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit your local venue’s website for more information and tickets.Since its release in 2003, “Love Actually” has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, “Love Actually” follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.“LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT transforms a modern Christmas classic into a shared, heartwarming, and joy-filled celebration, perfect for fans, families, and anyone who believes love, actually, is all around,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live.Over the past two decades, “Love Actually” has built a global, multi-generational fanbase and become a holiday viewing tradition for millions. Its beloved characters, memorable music, and heartfelt stories have helped cement the film as a modern Christmas classic. The film's composer, Golden Globe, BAFTAand Emmy-winning Craig Armstrong OBE, is one of the most influential voices in modern film music, known for “Moulin Rouge!,” “Me Before You,” “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” and more.The tour schedule includes (subject to change):November 15* | Williamsport, PA | Journey Bank Community Arts CenterNovember 16** | Washington, D.C. | The Warner TheatreNovember 18 | Richmond, VA | Dominion Energy CenterNovember 19 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the ArtsNovember 20-21 | Atlantic City, NJ | Circus MaximusNovember 22 | Columbus, OH | Palace TheatreNovember 24 | Louisville, KY | Louisville PalaceNovember 27 | Atlanta, GA | Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreNovember 28 | Dayton, OH | Victoria TheatreNovember 29 | Grand Rapids, MI | DeVos Performance HallDecember 1 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat TheatreDecember 2 | Cleveland, OH | KeyBank State TheatreDecember 3 | Kitchener, ON | The Centre in the SquareDecember 4 | Waterbury, CT | Palace TheaterDecember 5 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings TheatreDecember 6 | Boston, MA | Colonial TheaterDecember 9 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside TheaterDecember 10 | Wausau, WI | Grand TheaterDecember 11 | Rochester, MN | Mayo Civic CenterDecember 12 | Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace TheatreDecember 13 | St. Louis, MO | The Fabulous FoxDecember 14 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum TheaterDecember 15 | Denver, CO | Buell TheatreDecember 18 | Los Angeles, CA | Peacock TheaterDecember 19 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 20 | San Diego, CA | Balboa TheatreDecember 22 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic TheatreDecember 23 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson TheatreDecember 26 | Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera HouseDecember 27 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre*Preview**PremiereFor tickets, visit your local venue’s website and follow #loveactuallyinconcert on social media for more insights and information.Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

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