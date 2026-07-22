The Leader's Floor Lookout: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:

Replenishing Funding for Vital National Security Sectors

Supporting our farmers, strengthening our military, and protecting the integrity of our elections are essential to keeping America safe, secure, and prosperous. Yet time and again, Democrats have been willing to hold these priorities hostage to advance their radical left agenda. Especially with Democrats’ opposition to policies as common sense as showing your ID to vote, it is clear the Democrat party is out of touch with the American people.

House Republicans are committed to ensuring these critical priorities receive the resources they need. That's why today we'll bring forward a budget resolution to responsibly fund these programs and keep America strong.

This budget resolution supports America's farmers so our nation remains food secure and never depends on foreign countries to feed our people. It also provides critical funding for our military, ensuring our servicemembers have the resources and pay they deserve to defend our nation. Finally, it strengthens election security by incorporating vital components of the SAVE America Act, including showing ID and proof of citizenship to vote. Every American deserves elections they can feel confident in, and commonsense policies like voter ID are a vital way to reestablish election integrity.

Chairman Jodey Arrington’s resolution, H. Con. Res 113, will establish budget guidelines for fiscal year 2027. This critical step towards providing a full reconciliation bill sets guidelines for funding to support our farmers, invest in our troops, and secure American election integrity.

House Republicans will always support the hardworking Americans who contribute to our national security.





Investing in the Arsenal of Freedom

America's military is unmatched, but preserving that strength requires continued investment and a commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats. House Republicans are committed to ensuring our Armed Forces remain the most capable and lethal fighting force in the world.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to advance President Trump's Peace Through Strength agenda. The bill makes critical investments in our military by supporting President Trump's request for a 5 to 7 percent pay raise for every service member, recognizing their service and sacrifice.

The legislation also strengthens our defense industrial base, secures critical supply chains, eliminates waste, fraud, and abuse, expands domestic defense production, and creates new opportunities for innovators and manufacturers to reinforce the Arsenal of Freedom.

Chairman Mike Rogers’ bill, H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027, authorizes appropriations to expand U.S. defense production capacity, modernize our military, and ensure America’s armed forces remain the most lethal, ready, and robust in the world, all while safeguarding taxpayer dollars.

House Republicans will always stand with the brave men and women who defend our country by providing the resources, infrastructure, and support they need to keep America safe.





Banning Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress are elected to serve their constituents and uphold their office as a public trust. Because Members have access to sensitive, nonpublic information as part of their official duties, many Americans believe stronger safeguards are needed to help reinforce confidence in Congress.

The 2012 STOCK Act established important protections against insider trading, but many believe additional steps can further strengthen transparency, accountability, and public trust.

House Republicans are taking action by bringing forward legislation today to prohibit Members of Congress from trading individual stocks while serving in office. This commonsense reform is designed to help reassure the American people that their elected representatives are focused on serving the public interest and maintaining the integrity of the institution.

Chairman Brian Steil’s bill, H.R. 7008, the Stop Insider Trading Act, would prohibit Members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from purchasing securities from publicly traded companies, establish a required window to alert the House Clerk of any intended sale, as well as impose forfeiture of gains and fees for lawmakers’ noncompliance.

House Republicans believe public service should always come before personal financial gain. Congress should be focused on serving the American people, not profiting from stock trades.

