Influential Women Spotlight: Kayla Lange, Account Executive And Team Lead Driving Strategic Technology Partnerships

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Leverage IT Solutions Through Relationship-Based Sales, Strategic Guidance, and a Commitment to Long-Term GrowthGreenville, South Carolina – Kayla Lange is an accomplished Account Executive and Team Lead dedicated to helping local small- and mid-sized businesses rethink the role technology plays in their operations, security, and long-term success. Through a relationship-focused and consultative approach, she works closely with business leaders to understand their goals, identify technology challenges, and develop solutions that align IT strategy with broader business objectives.At Palmetto Technology Group (PTG), Kayla serves as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking to move beyond reactive technology management and embrace IT as a strategic business lever. Her work involves engaging directly with business owners to evaluate how they currently use technology, uncover areas for improvement, and identify opportunities to increase efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and support future scalability.In addition to supporting clients, Kayla plays an important role in developing and mentoring regional teammates. She helps colleagues strengthen their consultative sales approach, improve client engagement strategies, and better serve business communities by ensuring technical solutions are connected to real-world business needs.Since joining PTG over two years ago, Kayla has quickly established herself as a leading sales professional within a nationwide network of managed IT service providers. During her first year, she earned recognition as the company’s top salesperson and has maintained a high level of performance through dedication, resilience, and a commitment to delivering meaningful value to clients.Her achievements have been recognized through several prestigious internal honors, including Rookie of the Year, Salesperson of the Year, and selection to PTG’s inaugural President’s Club. She was also selected to participate in an exclusive Peak Performance training program led by a Chicago-based organization, an opportunity reserved for a select group of CEO-nominated professionals recognized for exceptional performance, leadership potential, and commitment to growth.Kayla’s success is rooted in her ability to simplify complex technology concepts and connect them to measurable business outcomes. Rather than focusing solely on products or services, she prioritizes understanding the challenges business leaders face and creating partnerships built on trust, education, and long-term value.She attributes much of her professional growth to determination and perseverance, but she also believes that success is never achieved alone. Inspired by The Go-Giver by Bob Burg, Kayla embraces the philosophy that sustainable success comes from creating value for others and helping those around you succeed.Her passion for supporting others was shaped early in life and strengthened by her previous work supporting children and families during hospitalization, using various therapeutic modalities. Those experiences developed her foundation of empathy, humility, and service—qualities that continue to influence how she approaches leadership, client relationships, and teamwork today.Kayla believes that lifting others creates opportunities for collective growth. She actively seeks opportunities to learn from individuals with greater experience and expertise, while making a point to recognize and credit those who contribute to her development. This commitment to collaboration has helped her build strong relationships and foster environments where people feel valued and supported.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Kayla has received is the importance of separating personal identity from professional outcomes. As someone working in sales, she understands that rejection is an unavoidable part of the profession. Whether facing difficult conversations, missed opportunities, or unanswered calls, she has learned that setbacks should be viewed as opportunities for growth rather than reflections of personal worth.This mindset has allowed her to approach challenges with curiosity, resilience, and confidence. By learning from each experience while remaining grounded in her values, Kayla continues to grow as both a professional and a leader.For young women entering managed IT services or the sales industry, Kayla encourages them to confidently embrace their place at the table—even when they are the only woman in the room. She believes success does not require having every answer immediately. Instead, she emphasizes the importance of curiosity, asking thoughtful questions, understanding client challenges, and building confidence through continuous learning.She also encourages women to develop an identity beyond their professional roles. While rejection is part of sales, she believes it should never be taken personally. Authenticity, relationship-building, and a willingness to grow are the qualities that create lasting success.Looking ahead, Kayla recognizes that the managed IT services industry is experiencing significant transformation. Businesses are navigating increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, economic pressures, and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. While these changes create challenges, she believes they also represent tremendous opportunities for technology professionals.Today’s organizations are no longer looking for IT providers who simply resolve technical issues after they occur. Instead, they want strategic partners who understand their businesses and can help them use technology to improve productivity, make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth.Kayla believes the greatest opportunity for professionals in the field is to build trust, educate clients, and guide organizations through an increasingly complex digital environment with confidence and clarity.The values that guide Kayla in both her professional and personal life are integrity, humility, curiosity, and trust. She believes doing the right thing—even when it is difficult—is essential to building meaningful relationships. Humility allows her to remain open to new ideas, curiosity encourages continuous improvement, and trust serves as the foundation for every successful partnership.With a diverse background spanning family science, healthcare, recruiting, and technology services, Kayla Lange brings a unique combination of empathy, communication skills, and strategic thinking to her work. Through her leadership at Palmetto Technology Group, she continues to help businesses view technology not simply as a necessity, but as a powerful tool for innovation, stability, and long-term success.Learn More about Kayla Lange:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kayla-Lange Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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