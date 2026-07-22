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National Committees on IHL: Guidance on composition and roles

National Committees for the implementation of international humanitarian law (IHL) exist in many countries to advise and assist governments in implementing and spreading knowledge of IHL. Given its functions, a National Committee on International Humanitarian Law (“the Committee”) requires a wide range of expertise. This document provides guidance on the composition and roles of such entities.

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National Committees on IHL: Guidance on composition and roles

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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