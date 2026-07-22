National Committees on IHL: Guidance on composition and roles

National Committees for the implementation of international humanitarian law (IHL) exist in many countries to advise and assist governments in implementing and spreading knowledge of IHL. Given its functions, a National Committee on International Humanitarian Law (“the Committee”) requires a wide range of expertise. This document provides guidance on the composition and roles of such entities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.