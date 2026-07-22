Influential Women Features Madhuri Chandoor: Founder And CEO Of PromptHalo Driving The Future Of AI Security

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Executive and Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Leverages More Than Two Decades of Experience to Build Secure, Transparent AI Systems for Enterprise OrganizationsFrisco, Texas – Madhuri Chandoor is a seasoned technology executive, cybersecurity entrepreneur, and founder with more than 20 years of experience building secure, high-reliability platforms across payments, cloud infrastructure, and highly regulated enterprise environments. As the Founder and CEO of PromptHalo, a cybersecurity startup launched in 2025, she is leading efforts to help organizations secure AI applications in production through runtime risk visibility, governance, and continuous security monitoring.With a career spanning some of the world’s most respected technology companies—including PayPal, Visa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Capital One—Madhuri has established herself as a leader in engineering, product management, site reliability, observability, and cloud operations. Her work has consistently focused on developing resilient, mission-critical systems where security, accuracy, and performance are essential.During her time at AWS, Madhuri played a pivotal role in developing a widely adopted payment cryptography service, helping create foundational infrastructure that enables secure cloud-based payment processing. Throughout her career, she has remained focused on solving complex technical challenges while improving the reliability and scalability of large enterprise systems.Building on more than two decades of experience, Madhuri founded PromptHalo to address one of today’s fastest-growing technology challenges: securing artificial intelligence in production environments. As a hands-on founder, she oversees every aspect of the company—from engineering and product development to strategic planning and customer engagement—ensuring organizations can better understand, govern, and protect AI systems after deployment.Her professional philosophy is rooted in creating technology that earns and maintains user trust. By combining technical rigor with practical product execution, she is helping businesses deploy AI responsibly while ensuring autonomous systems remain transparent, secure, and aligned with organizational intent.Although launching PromptHalo represents a significant milestone in her career, Madhuri considers her greatest accomplishment to be the talented teams she has built and the innovative products they have created together. She believes that empowering people and fostering collaboration ultimately leads to technology that has a meaningful impact on society.Madhuri also credits much of her success to the unwavering support of her family, particularly her husband, whom she describes as an essential partner throughout her entrepreneurial journey. Together, they have built a strong foundation of mutual encouragement that has enabled her to pursue ambitious goals while navigating the challenges of leadership and innovation.Reflecting on her career, Madhuri encourages young women entering the technology industry to embrace opportunities, even when they feel uncertain.“Sometimes we question if we’re skilled enough or qualified enough,” she said. “Jump in anyway—even if you’re not 100% comfortable. Embrace it. That’s where growth happens.”Through PromptHalo and her continued leadership in cybersecurity and AI governance, Madhuri Chandoor is helping shape a future where intelligent systems are not only powerful but also secure, trustworthy, and designed to serve people with confidence.Learn More about Madhuri Chandoor:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/madhuri-chandoor-1 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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