Momcozy Partners with Royal Children's Hospital Foundation Ahead of World Breastfeeding Week

The new initiative champions breastfeeding in Australia through education, community conversations, innovative wearable solutions and a dedicated feeding space.

Through Mums' Cozy Day, our partnership with the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation, and wearable breastfeeding innovations, we aim to support Australian mothers every step of the way.” — Ellen Zhou

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As World Breastfeeding Week 2026 approaches, Momcozy is calling for a shift in how Australia supports breastfeeding. While nearly all Australian mothers begin breastfeeding, far fewer continue exclusively for the recommended six months—not because they lack determination, but because many face physical discomfort, emotional pressure, workplace challenges and limited access to supportive environments.

To help change this conversation, Momcozy is launching Mums' Cozy Day on 7 August 2026 at The Royal Children's Hospital (RCH) Melbourne, under its regional World Breastfeeding Week theme, "Breathe & Breastfeed,” Developed as Momcozy’s regional expression of this year’s global World Breastfeeding Week conversation, “Breathe & Breastfeed” focuses on easing the pressures surrounding breastfeeding and creating the practical support mothers need to continue in ways that work for them. Bringing together healthcare professionals, mothers, maternal health advocates and the wider community, Mums’ Cozy Day encourages Australians to move beyond awareness and towards practical breastfeeding support for every family.

As part of Mums’ Cozy Day, Momcozy is partnering with the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation (RCHF) through an A$30,000 donation to establish a permanent “Cozy for Mom” feeding and rest area at The Royal Children’s Hospital. Designed to provide mothers visiting or caring for children at the hospital with a safe, comfortable and dignified place to feed, pump or rest, the space brings the campaign’s message of practical support into a real-world healthcare environment. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating more supportive experiences for mothers and families at RCH.

According to national breastfeeding data, 96 per cent of Australian mothers initiate breastfeeding, yet only around 15 per cent exclusively breastfeed at six months. Rather than viewing this decline as a question of perseverance, Momcozy believes it reflects the realities many mothers face; from recovering after childbirth and managing breastfeeding pain to returning to work, pumping away from home and balancing the demands of everyday family life.

“There’s no perfect routine in those early weeks. Mothers and babies are learning from each other, and that takes time,” said Tracy Li, Registered Nurse and Clinical Specialist at the University of Sydney. “If you have any concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Support from a GP, midwife, maternal and child health nurse or other qualified health professional can make a real difference when parents are trying to understand what their baby needs.”

Guided by its "Put Mom First" mission, Momcozy believes every mother has the right to choose the feeding method that best supports her individual circumstances, and that every informed feeding decision deserves respect. The company continues to expand its support through wearable breast pumps, one-stop breastfeeding solutions, expert education, community advocacy and investments that help create more breastfeeding-friendly environments.

“Breastfeeding should never be measured by willpower alone," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "Mothers need practical breastfeeding support, trusted professional guidance and environments that allow them to feed comfortably and confidently. Through Mums' Cozy Day, our partnership with the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation and continued innovation in wearable breastfeeding solutions, we hope to help more Australian mothers feel supported throughout every stage of their feeding journey."

The event will feature an open panel discussion with Tracy Li, Registered Nurse and Clinical Specialist at the University of Sydney, local maternal health content creator Jessie, Momcozy representatives and Australian mothers. Drawing on clinical expertise and lived experience, the discussion will explore how maternal wellbeing and feeding environments can affect lactation, the realities of pumping at work or while away from home, and the role that practical tools and community support play in helping mothers continue or adapt their feeding journey without guilt.

Reflecting its commitment to making breastfeeding more comfortable and accessible, Mums’ Cozy Day will showcase how Momcozy supports mothers through an ecosystem of wearable breast pumps and one-stop breastfeeding solutions. Guests will experience innovations including the M5 Smart Wearable Breast Pump, efficient pumping with less fatigue, and the Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump designed to give mothers greater freedom whether at work, at home or on the move. The event will also feature an exclusive preview of a new product created specifically for the Australian market, further reinforcing Momcozy's commitment to developing innovative breastfeeding solutions that meet the evolving needs of Australian mothers and families.

About Mums’ Cozy Day

Mums' Cozy Day is Momcozy's World Breastfeeding Week 2026 initiative at The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne. Through its partnership with the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation, expert-led education, community conversations and practical breastfeeding support, the initiative aims to address the physical, emotional and environmental challenges that influence infant feeding. By encouraging understanding instead of judgement, Mums' Cozy Day supports a future where every mother and every family feels respected throughout their feeding journey.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy—the global No. 1 wearable breast pump brand*—has rapidly emerged as a leader in the femtech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy products are available through the brand’s website and major retailers including Babylist, Walmart, Target and Amazon. Momcozy’s mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that give mothers the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share for wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research, 2024.

About the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation

The Royal Children's Hospital Foundation (RCHF) is the fundraising arm of The Royal Children's Hospital (RCH). It raises, manages and distributes funds to support the RCH and its campus partners—the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and the University of Melbourne Department of Paediatrics—in advancing paediatric healthcare.

While the Victorian Government funds the hospital's standard operating costs, donations raised by RCHF enable clinical excellence, innovative research and programs that go beyond day-to-day hospital services. Through the generosity of its supporters, RCHF helps the RCH deliver outstanding care and create a brighter future for sick children and their families.

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