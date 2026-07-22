Datalogz Spotlights BI360, the Executive View Into Analytics Health, Cost, and Risk Across the Enterprise

One live dashboard turns Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, Sigma, Spotfire, SharePoint, and Databricks activity into decisions executives can act on.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datalogz, the Control Tower for the AI era, today spotlighted BI360, the executive view built into the platform that gives leaders a single, live picture of their organization's entire analytics estate. Where most enterprises rely on screenshots and status updates pulled together before every governance review, BI360 replaces that process with one decision-ready dashboard, updated continuously across every connected BI tool."For years, executives have made major calls on BI spend and BI risk without being able to see either one, because that view only ever lived inside individual tools, owned by individual teams," said Logan Havern, Founder and CEO, Datalogz. "BI360 gives leaders the same live picture of cost, risk, and trust our platform already gives practitioners, so a CDAIO isn't waiting on a quarterly deck to learn spend is bloated or two teams are reporting different numbers for the same metric. As AI starts acting on that same data, that visibility stops being a nice-to-have. It's the foundation everything else gets built on."BI360 brings three things together in one place. An Executive Summary auto-generates a daily narrative of BI health and change, ready to share with leadership. BI 360 Insights breaks out asset counts and health by organizational, reporting, data, and user layers, with department-level breakdowns where a directory is connected. And a Global Inventory lists every BI asset across every tool, tagged with its current health, so admins can drill from a trend down to the report driving it.Control Tower connects Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, Spotfire, Sigma (in private preview), SharePoint, and Databricks, and BI360 sits on top as the estate-wide view. Metrics like Engagement Score, a 0-to-100 read on how many licensed users logged in over the past month, surface license waste that would otherwise sit hidden until the next audit. Executives get the trend and the strategic read. Admins and platform owners use the same data to act on individual assets, license consolidation, and governance.Analytics estates accumulate reports, datasets, and dashboards faster than most organizations can track, and that sprawl carries a real price tag. Across its customer base, Datalogz has surfaced more than $8.2 million in avoidable BI spend for a single enterprise customer, and more than $50 million in enterprise value overall, by making a previously invisible estate visible. Datalogz now manages more than 1 million BI assets for its customers, a foundation that matters more as AI copilots and agents begin acting on the same metric definitions and datasets.BI360 serves three audiences from one dashboard. Executives track adoption, ROI, and health at a glance. Admins monitor license usage and content growth across tools. Platform owners use it to decide on consolidation and governance.To see BI360 in action, book a demo today About DatalogzDatalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.For more information, visit datalogz.io or follow us on LinkedIn

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