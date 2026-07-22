SPI Research Launches Third Annual Study of AI’s Impact on Professional Services Performance

2026 SPI Research Impact of AI on Professional Services

The trusted benchmark for AI adoption and its effect on PSO performance returns for 2026. Take 10 mins to participate today.

SPI has spent nearly two decades examining the operational and financial drivers of PS performance. Our goal is to provide leaders with independent evidence they can use to make better decisions.” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Research today opened participation in the third annual Impact of AI in Professional Services Benchmark Survey. The independent study will examine whether growing investment in artificial intelligence is translating into measurable improvements in professional services delivery, workforce productivity, client outcomes and financial performance.

The 2026 study builds on SPI Research’s 2024 and 2025 research to provide a consistent year-over-year view of how AI adoption is developing across professional services organizations. It will assess where AI is creating demonstrable value, where expectations remain ahead of results, and how new capabilities such as agentic AI are changing operating models.

Professional services executives, operational leaders and technology decision-makers are invited to complete the confidential survey. Participation takes approximately 10 minutes. Respondents will receive the complete 2026 research report when it is published.

About the research

The Impact of AI in Professional Services Benchmark Survey is designed to move the industry discussion beyond broad claims about AI. It connects adoption patterns and use cases with the operational and financial measures that professional services organizations use to evaluate performance.

The study will explore how organizations are applying AI across areas such as service delivery, resource management, knowledge work, client engagement and business operations. It will also examine the strategic priorities, implementation risks and performance expectations shaping current investment decisions.

All responses will be kept confidential and analyzed only in aggregate. The findings will be segmented where the response base permits by factors such as organization size, sector and geography.

What the 2026 study will examine

The survey will gather evidence across four principal areas:

• Hype versus measurable value: Where AI is improving performance and where anticipated benefits have not yet been realized.

• Leadership priorities: The opportunities, risks and operating changes that matter most to professional services executives.

• Use cases in practice: The applications currently supporting employees, automating tasks and enabling more advanced workflows including agentic AI.

• Business impact: The relationship between AI adoption and measures such as service delivery performance, resource utilization, client satisfaction and profitability.

Why the research matters

Professional services organizations need a credible basis for deciding where to invest, which use cases to prioritize and how to measure results. The 2026 study is intended to help leaders compare their approach with peers, identify areas where adoption may be creating value and understand how the market is progressing from experimentation toward more structured deployment. This study is important because AI should not be assessed by the volume of activity or attention it generates. It should be assessed by whether it helps organizations serve clients more effectively, improve the employee experience and produce stronger business results.

For existing SPI Research customers, the report will add a current AI perspective to the operational and financial benchmarks they already use to assess performance. For technology partners, the findings will provide evidence of the capabilities, risks, and outcomes that professional services organizations are prioritizing.

How to participate

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until September 15th.

Complete the survey at:

https://spiresearch.com/reports/2026-ai-professional-services-survey/

Qualified participants who complete the survey will receive the complete 2026 report directly by email. Organizations that would like to discuss the research, request a briefing or explore how the findings relate to their own performance can contact SPI Research at info@spiresearch.com.

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