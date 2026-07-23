Singaporean Stroke Survivor Terence Ang's Poetry Featured at the 15th Annual New York City Poetry Festival

Author Terence Ang A celebration of poetry, community and connection – stories shared across borders "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" at the 15th Annual New York City Poetry Festival "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang at the 15th Annual New York City Poetry Festival

A World-First Audiobook Along With a Poetry Memoir Is Part of a Curated Title Selection Presented at the 15th Annual New York City Poetry Festival

Ang’s 'Brokenness Becomes Beautiful,' a world-first audiobook, and 'Thunderstroke' uniquely captures the full arc of his lived experience. Ang's work represents transformative power of modern poetry.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang’s work has been featured by Printed Word Reviews at the 15th Annual New York City Poetry Festival, taking place on the historic grounds of Governors Island in Nolan Park. Hosted by The Poetry Society of New York, the premier literary festival brings together writers, artists, and enthusiasts to celebrate the depth and diversity of modern poetry.Among the carefully curated selection of works showcased by Printed Word Reviews, Ang’s deeply moving and innovative contributions are taking center stage, spotlighting his powerful story of survival, hope, and resilience.The main focus of Ang’s showcase is his groundbreaking "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful," an innovative world-first audiobook project. Using AI voice-cloning technology, Ang recreated a digital version of his own voice to narrate the audiobook, overcoming the severe speech and language barriers caused by post-stroke aphasia to reclaim his narrative. Alongside this revolutionary release, Printed Word Reviews also highlighted "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story," a poetry memoir and print collection that intimately navigates his memory, recovery, and the search for self after life-altering trauma."The New York City Poetry Festival is a monument to the power of the written word and the strength of the independent literary community," stated Ted Olczak, the publisher of Printed Word Reviews. "We are incredibly proud to bring a dynamic roster of authors’ titles to Governors Island this year... Presenting an innovative approach to the genre, we are lucky to have Terence Ang’s 'Brokenness Becomes Beautiful,' a deeply resonant world-first audiobook, alongside 'Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story.' Poetry uniquely captures the full arc of his lived experience and the New York City Poetry Festival is the perfect venue. Ang's work represents the immense breadth, emotional depth, and transformative power of modern poetry."Adding dynamic digital reach to the live event, featured content and live festival highlights are also being shared globally via social media coverage, including dedicated features on platforms like Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/Da_BYEygCAz/ , bringing the excitement of the Printed Word Reviews showcase directly to digital literary audiences worldwide."Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" represents a historic breakthrough at the intersection of assistive technology, literary art, and human resilience. Following a life-altering stroke in 2020 that left author Terence Ang living with aphasia, a condition that severely impairs speech and language, Ang harnessed cutting-edge AI voice-cloning technology to recreate a digital replica of his own original voice. As a result, "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" stands as a world-first achievement: a poetic audiobook narrated in the author’s own restored voice, delivering deeply personal verses of survival, vulnerability, and quiet strength. Far beyond a technical milestone, the work fundamentally shifts the global conversation surrounding artificial intelligence away from cold automation and toward the preservation of human identity, dignity, and connection. By bridging the vast silence left by physical trauma, Ang proves that technology, when guided by the human heart, can restore what was thought to be lost forever, transforming profound suffering into enduring, triumphant art.Ang’s determination to share his journey and elevate the voices of those affected by stroke and aphasia has resonated deeply within the recovery and literary communities worldwide.“Thank you, Terence, for creating this audiobook. You so beautifully capture the experience of millions of stroke survivors living with aphasia—frustration, opportunity, hope, beauty and so much more. By using AI voice-cloning technology to narrate the audiobook in a digital version of your own voice, you have created a powerful impact by not letting aphasia silence your voice.”— Debra Meyerson, PhD, and Steve Zuckerman, Co-authors of Identity Theft: Rediscovering Ourselves After Stroke; Co-founders and Co-Chairs, Stroke OnwardBy blending vulnerable poetic memoir with cutting-edge accessibility tech, Terence Ang continues to inspire global audiences, demonstrating how vulnerability can be transformed into art and how brokenness truly becomes beautiful.To learn more about Terence Ang’s inspiring journey, his featured words, or purchase his books, visit his Official Amazon Author Page at amazon.com/author/terenceang.About Terence AngTerence Ang is an author, illustrator, and passionate advocate for stroke survivors. Following a life-altering stroke in 2020, Ang transformed his personal recovery into a global mission of hope. Through his vulnerable prose, expressive artwork, and pioneering adoption of assistive AI technologies, he shines a light on aphasia awareness and the profound beauty of human resilience. He resides and creates in Singapore.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews, https://printedwordreviews.com/ , is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. With a steadfast commitment to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. Printed Word Reviews is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. with the ISSN 3067-011X.

Terence Ang’s work, "Thunderstroke," chronicles his inspiring journey following a life-altering stroke. Through poetry, Ang finds a path to transformation.

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