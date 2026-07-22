Transorze Joins KITES India's CONNECT Initiative to Expand Career Guidance and Skill Development for Kerala Students

Transorze and KITES India representatives launch the CONNECT initiative, aimed at creating career opportunities and supporting students through skill development and employment guidance Transorze and KITES India launch the CONNECT initiative to create career opportunities and support students through skill development and employment guidance. Transorze and KITES India representatives come together to launch the CONNECT initiative, an initiative of Hibi Eden MP focused on connecting opportunities and building brighter futures

Partnership expands healthcare, logistics, and digital marketing training opportunities to students across Kerala through career guidance and employment support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALA, INDIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transorze , a Kerala-based healthcare and vocational training institute known for its medical coding, hospital administration, and AI-enabled digital marketing courses, has joined CONNECT — a student empowerment initiative launched by Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, in collaboration with KITES India. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing students across Kerala with career guidance, skill development programs, and industry-oriented training opportunities.The CONNECT initiative is designed to help students make informed career choices while improving access to professional training, mentorship, internships, and employment-focused learning. As an academic and skill development partner, Transorze will contribute its expertise in vocational healthcare training and industry-aligned certification programs to support the initiative's mission of connecting Kerala's students with real, job-ready career paths.Through this collaboration, Transorze will work alongside KITES India to equip students with practical, industry-ready skills across high-demand sectors — including healthcare training (medical coding, hospital administration, medical scribing, and medical transcription), logistics and supply chain management, AI-enabled digital marketing, business education, and emerging technologies such as AI engineering and data science.The initiative reflects a shared commitment to preparing Kerala's students for the evolving healthcare BPO and digital job market by connecting classroom education with real-world industry requirements — a mission Transorze has pursued since 2010 through its AAPC-certified medical coding programs and NSDC-recognized vocational courses."CONNECT represents an important step toward creating meaningful career opportunities for students in Kerala, and we are proud to bring our experience in healthcare and skill-based training to this initiative," said Al Ameen. R, Managing Director, Transorze. "Over the years, we've seen firsthand how the right guidance and industry-relevant training, whether in medical coding, hospital administration, or digital marketing, can completely change a student's career trajectory. We're honored to collaborate with KITES India and Mr. Hibi Eden in extending that opportunity to more students."Speaking at the launch, Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, said: "CONNECT represents an important step toward creating meaningful opportunities for students by combining career guidance with industry-focused skill development. We are honored to collaborate with KITES India and support this initiative in helping students build successful and sustainable careers"By participating in CONNECT, Transorze reaffirms its commitment to promoting employability, lifelong learning, and career readiness in Kerala — building on its track record of training students for careers in healthcare documentation, hospital operations, and digital marketing through both online and classroom programs.The launch event brought together educators, industry representatives, policymakers, and students to celebrate a shared vision of building a stronger, more skilled workforce across Kerala.Key Highlights- Official launch of the CONNECT initiative in Kerala- Initiative led by Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, in collaboration with KITES India- Focus on career guidance, industry-ready skill development, and employability- Transorze Solutions joins as a healthcare and vocational skill development partner- Programs span medical coding, hospital administration, logistics, and AI-enabled digital marketing- Commitment to bridging the gap between classroom education and industry requirementsAbout CONNECTCONNECT is a student empowerment initiative launched by Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, in collaboration with KITES India, to support students through career guidance, skill development, mentorship, and employment-oriented opportunities. The initiative connects aspiring learners across Kerala with educational institutions, industry experts, and professional development programs to help them build successful, sustainable careers.About TransorzeEstablished in 2010, Transorze is a Kerala-based vocational education and skill development institute offering AAPC-certified and NSDC-recognized training in medical coding, hospital administration, medical scribing, medical transcription, logistics and supply chain management, AI-enabled digital marketing, and emerging technology programs, including AI engineering and data science. Operating training centers across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Transorze has trained thousands of students for careers in the global healthcare BPO and digital industries, delivering certificate, diploma, and degree programs through both online and classroom formats.For course details, visit transorze.com or explore medical coding programs

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