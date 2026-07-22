Single-Use Arthroscopes Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 11.5% CAGR Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Single-Use Arthroscopes Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The medical device sector focused on single-use arthroscopes is experiencing significant momentum, driven by advancements in minimally invasive surgeries and increasing concerns about infection control. As healthcare providers look for safer and more efficient tools for joint diagnostics and treatments, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional insights shaping the future of single-use arthroscopes.

Market Expansion and Projections for the Single-Use Arthroscopes Industry

The single-use arthroscopes market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The rise during this period has been driven by factors such as the rising number of arthroscopic minimally invasive surgeries, an uptick in sports-related injuries, stricter hospital infection control protocols, expansion in orthopedic surgical procedures, and the growing adoption of reusable arthroscopy systems.

Download a free sample of the single-use arthroscopes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=76219614&type=smp&name=Single-Use%20Arthroscopes%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the single-use arthroscopes market is poised to expand even more quickly. By 2030, it is expected to reach $1.99 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This forecasted growth stems from increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, a heightened focus on infection prevention and patient safety, broader acceptance of disposable medical devices, and technological advancements in high-definition imaging used in orthopedic surgeries. Noteworthy trends anticipated to influence this market include AI-assisted arthroscopic imaging systems that improve surgical visualization and accuracy, integration of sterile single-use arthroscopes to reduce hospital-acquired infections, development of superior disposable optics for enhanced joint diagnostics, rising adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic treatments, and cloud-connected platforms that facilitate real-time surgical data sharing and training.

What Single-Use Arthroscopes Are and Their Benefits

Single-use arthroscopes are sterile devices designed specifically for one-time use during minimally invasive joint procedures. Unlike reusable arthroscopes, these disposable instruments eliminate the need for post-use reprocessing, sterilization, and maintenance. Their usage significantly lowers the risk of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections while streamlining procedural efficiency. Additionally, they provide consistent imaging quality, which helps surgeons achieve accurate joint examinations and treatments.

View the full single-use arthroscopes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-use-arthroscopes-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Sports Injuries Fuel Demand for Single-Use Arthroscopes

One of the primary factors driving the single-use arthroscopes market is the rising number of sports injuries. These injuries encompass damage to muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, or joints resulting from sports, exercise, or athletic activities due to overuse, impacts, or accidents. Increasing participation in sports and fitness activities has led to a higher incidence of strains, sprains, fractures, and other related injuries. Single-use arthroscopes play a crucial role in treating these injuries by offering sterile, minimally invasive options for joint diagnostics and surgery, which help improve patient outcomes and reduce infection risks.

Supporting this trend, data from the National Safety Council, a US-based nonprofit, shows that sports and recreational injuries have risen by 12% in 2022, 2% in 2023, and 17% in 2024. Approximately 4.4 million people required emergency medical treatment for such injuries in 2024 alone. This growing prevalence is directly contributing to the expanding demand for single-use arthroscope solutions.

Regional Market Dynamics of Single-Use Arthroscopes

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the single-use arthroscopes market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market research covers a broad range of geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing an extensive overview of global market trends and regional developments.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.