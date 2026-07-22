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Launch of SurreyTechnical.com - Surrey, UK ‑focused IT support and AI automation provider

Surrey Technical Support

Surrey Technical Support

Surrey Tech Support

Surrey Tech Support

A new Surrey‑focused IT support and AI automation provider, today announced its official launch, bringing enterprise‑grade technology services to businesses

Our mission is to give Surrey organisations the tools, support, and intelligent automation they need to operate securely, efficiently, and competitively.”
— Kevin Abbott
DORKING, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrey Technical, a new Surrey‑focused IT support and AI automation provider, today announced its official launch, bringing enterprise‑grade technology services to businesses, charities, and professionals across the county. Built on the success of AutoProIT.com, SurreyTechnical.com delivers modern, security‑driven IT solutions tailored specifically for Surrey’s fast‑growing digital landscape.

SurreyTechnical.com offers a comprehensive suite of services including Microsoft 365 management, IT support, cybersecurity hardening, automation solutions, and AI‑powered business optimisation. The company aims to make advanced cloud technologies accessible to organisations of all sizes — from local start-ups to established enterprises.

“Surrey is home to some of the UK’s most innovative businesses, yet many still struggle with outdated systems, rising cyber threats, and the rapid shift toward automation,” said Kev, Founder of SurreyTechnical.com. “Our mission is to give Surrey organisations the tools, support, and intelligent automation they need to operate securely, efficiently, and competitively.”

With a strong emphasis on locality, SurreyTechnical.com is launching dedicated service pages for every major town across the county — including Guildford, Woking, Epsom, Redhill, Farnham, Dorking, and more — ensuring businesses can quickly access IT support tailored to their area.

Key Services Now Available
Microsoft 365 & Cloud Management
Secure configuration, optimisation, and automation across the Microsoft ecosystem.

Cybersecurity & Compliance
Cyber Essentials preparation, Secure Score optimisation, and advanced threat protection.

AI & Automation Solutions
Intelligent workflows, Copilot integrations, and business process automation.

Local IT Support Across Surrey
Fast, reliable, locality‑focused support for SMEs, remote teams, and hybrid environments.

SurreyTechnical.com represents a modern, minimal, and forward‑thinking brand identity — combining Surrey’s character with cutting‑edge technology and AI innovation.

About SurreyTechnical.com
SurreyTechnical.com is a Surrey‑based IT support, cloud management, cybersecurity, and AI automation provider. The company specialises in helping organisations modernise their technology, strengthen security, and streamline operations through intelligent automation and Microsoft 365 solutions.

Kevin Smith
SurreyTechnical.com
+44 1483 357 706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
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Launch of SurreyTechnical.com - Surrey, UK ‑focused IT support and AI automation provider

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