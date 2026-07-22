Springfield Dental Releases Patient Guide to Pain Management and Recovery After Dental Implant Surgery

Logo - Springfield Dental All-On-4 dental implants treatment Dental implant surgery Brisbane

Most patients find recovery manageable. Swelling and discomfort usually settle within 48 to 72 hours, while the implant integration phase is typically comfortable.” — Dr Zaheer Kadwa

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springfield Dental has published a patient guide to pain management and recovery after dental implant surgery. The guide provides clear, clinically grounded information for patients considering dental implants in Brisbane and those currently recovering from treatment.Understanding Dental Implant Pain and RecoveryDental implants are widely regarded as a safe and minimally invasive procedure, but post-surgical discomfort and a structured recovery period are part of the process. Springfield Dental's guide addresses both in practical terms, helping patients set realistic expectations before treatment begins."Most patients are surprised by how manageable the recovery actually is," said Dr Zaheer Kadwa, lead implant dentist at Springfield Dental. "The first 48 to 72 hours involve some swelling and discomfort, but the osseointegration phase (the months during which the implant fuses with the bone) is typically painless. The guide helps patients understand which sensations are expected and which warrant a call to the clinic."Key Aspects of the Recovery ProcessInitial Healing Phase: Following implant placement, mild swelling and discomfort are normal and typically resolve within two to three days. Most patients are able to return to routine activities within 24 to 48 hours.Osseointegration: During osseointegration, the implant gradually fuses with the surrounding jawbone, a process that typically takes three to six months. For most patients, this phase is painless, though regular review appointments allow the clinical team to monitor progress.Restoration Placement: Once osseointegration is confirmed, a custom crown, bridge, or full-arch restoration is attached to the implant, completing the treatment and restoring normal chewing function and appearance.While recovery varies between individuals, most patients return to their regular routines within one to two days of surgery. During the initial healing period, patients are advised to eat soft foods and attend scheduled follow-up appointments to monitor healing.All-On-4 Dental ImplantsFor patients missing most or all teeth in one arch, Springfield Dental offers All-On-4 dental implants in Brisbane . This treatment uses four strategically placed implants to support a complete fixed restoration. The approach is particularly suited to patients with reduced bone density, as the implant angles are designed to maximise contact with available bone without requiring grafting in many cases. Recovery follows a similar pattern to single implant treatment, with a temporary restoration fitted on the day of surgery and a permanent restoration placed once osseointegration is complete.About Springfield DentalSpringfield Dental provides general, restorative, and implant dentistry services in Brisbane, Queensland. The practice operates under QIP accreditation and adheres to national infection control and clinical governance standards. All implant components meet Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements, and clinicians hold current AHPRA registration. Dr Zaheer Kadwa leads implant treatment at the practice.

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