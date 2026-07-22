New Handbook Offers a Free Roadmap Showing How Peace Begins at Home - and Changes the World

The Peace Begins at Home Handbook brings together contributions from 26 speakers across 17 countries The Peace Begins at Home Handbook was curated, written and produced by Summit Director Gina Miltiadou 26 speakers across 17 countries presented at the Peace Begins at Home Summit

Free 138-page guide brings together insights from 26 speakers in 17 countries, with practical tools for building peace from the home outwards.

Peace is a way of relating. It begins in the home, in the relationships we build, in the values we model, and in how we respond to one another in moments of fear, conflict, and uncertainty,” — Dr. Riane Eisler

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peace Begins at Home Handbook brings together contributions from 26 speakers across 17 countries and is grounded in Dr. Riane Eisler's Partnership vs. Domination framework. It is free to download now at: peacebeginsathomesummit.org/handbook The Center for Partnership Systems (CPS) today announced the release of the Peace Begins at Home Handbook, a free 138-page guide distilling insights from the 2025 Peace Begins at Home Summit into practical tools for building partnership in families, communities, and institutions.The handbook draws on the knowledge, research, and lived experience of 26 speakers from 17 countries who presented at the Peace Begins at Home Summit, a one-day global virtual event held on 29 October 2025 that drew 2,082 registered attendees from 68 countries.Curated, written, and produced by Summit Director, Gina Miltiadou, the handbook is grounded in the Partnership vs. Domination framework developed by social systems scientist and CPS President Dr. Riane Eisler, author of The Chalice and the Blade.The framework holds that the way power is first experienced in the home, whether through domination or partnership, shapes what follows at every level of society: the adults children become, the institutions they build, and whether those institutions tend toward peace or conflict. The handbook translates decades of research on this connection, alongside testimony from neuroscientists, educators, survivors, and community leaders, into a practical resource for readers seeking to apply these ideas in their own lives and work.“Peace is a way of relating. It begins in the home, in the relationships we build, in the values we model, and in how we respond to one another in moments of fear, conflict, and uncertainty,” writes Dr. Riane Eisler in the handbook's foreword.“When partnership is practiced at home, we help build the foundation for it everywhere.”What’s InsideOrganized into eight thematic sections, the Peace Begins at Home Handbook explores the evidence connecting childhood and family relationships with wider social structures.Its themes include trauma and healing, family and gender, economics and media, youth leadership, and examples of partnership being put into practice. It also presents five models that can be adapted and replicated in different communities and settings.Each section concludes with reflection questions and suggested actions for individuals, communities, and policymakers. Readers can work through the handbook in full or explore individual sections according to their interests and needs.“This handbook is our effort to extend the life of that conversation beyond the day itself,” said Gina Miltiadou, Summit Director and Board Member of the Center for Partnership Systems.“It is designed to place the ideas shared at the Summit into the hands of practitioners, educators, parents, community leaders, survivors, and changemakers doing the daily work of building a more equitable and compassionate world. Not as theory. As working tools.”A Free Resource for Global UseThe handbook has been created for educators, nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations, policymakers, parents, community organizers, practitioners, and others working to strengthen families and build safer, more equitable communities.It is available free of charge under a Creative Commons BY-NC 4.0 license, allowing it to be shared and adapted for non-commercial purposes with appropriate attribution.The Peace Begins at Home Handbook can be downloaded free at: peacebeginsathomesummit.org About the Center for Partnership SystemsThe Center for Partnership Systems (CPS) is a global nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Riane Eisler, dedicated to advancing partnership, a way of organizing human relationships and societies grounded in mutual respect, equity, and care. CPS supports research, education, and advocacy across the Four Cornerstones of Family and Childhood, Gender, Economics, and Stories and Language. Learn more at peacebeginsathomesummit.orgThe Peace Begins at Home Handbook is available now, free of charge, at: peacebeginsathomesummit.org/handbook

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