The Frank Co. Becomes a Patron of the British Fashion Council (BFC)

The Frank Co. The Chain by The Frank Co.

The Frank Co. is proud to announce that it has become an official Patron of the British Fashion Council (BFC), joining a distinguished network of organisations.

We are honoured to become a Patron of the British Fashion Council and to join a community that is actively shaping the future of fashion.” — Frankie Hewitson, Founder of The Frank Co.

EAST SUSSEX, BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frank Co. is proud to announce that it has become an official Patron of the British Fashion Council (BFC), joining a distinguished community of organisations that actively shape the future of British fashion through collaboration, innovation, and industry leadership.

As a BFC Patron, The Frank Co. now stands alongside respected organisations including Visa, Zalando, Westfield, Topshop, reinforcing its commitment to helping build a stronger, more responsible, and globally competitive fashion industry.

The British Fashion Council brings together designers, brands, retailers, technology providers, cultural institutions, and strategic partners to strengthen the UK's position as a global fashion leader. Through advocacy, education, commercial initiatives, and industry collaboration, the BFC creates opportunities that drive innovation, unlock growth, and prepare the sector for the future.

Joining this influential network marks another important milestone for The Frank Co. Since its founding, the consultancy has helped fashion and retail businesses navigate sustainability, regulatory compliance, ESG strategy, supply chain transparency, and responsible business transformation. Rather than treating regulation as a barrier, The Frank Co. helps brands turn evolving legislation into competitive advantage, enabling them to build stronger businesses while meeting rising stakeholder expectations.

As fashion enters a new era shaped by sustainability legislation, digital product passports, supply chain accountability, and growing consumer expectations, collaboration across the industry has never mattered more. Consequently, The Frank Co. sees its BFC Patronage as an opportunity to contribute practical expertise, share knowledge, and support brands as they adapt to rapid change.

"We are honoured to become a Patron of the British Fashion Council and to join a community that is actively shaping the future of fashion," said Frankie Hewitson, CEO of The Frank Co. "The industry faces significant challenges, but it also has tremendous opportunities. By working alongside fellow Patrons, designers, retailers, and innovators, we can help businesses navigate complexity, embrace responsible growth, and create lasting value for people, the planet, and commercial success."

Over the past several years, sustainability has evolved from a voluntary ambition into a business necessity. At the same time, governments continue to introduce new regulations that demand greater transparency, stronger governance, and measurable environmental and social performance. Consequently, brands need strategic partners who understand both the commercial realities of the industry and the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

The Frank Co. helps businesses navigate that complexity by combining strategic advisory services with powerful technology. The consultancy develops ESG strategies, prepares brands for emerging regulations, strengthens sustainability reporting, maps supply chains, and improves responsible sourcing.

In addition, The Frank Co. uses The Chain, its proprietary sustainability platform, to centralise supply chain data, automate compliance workflows, support Digital Product Passport readiness, and deliver greater visibility across the product lifecycle. Together, The Frank Co.'s advisory expertise and The Chain give brands the tools they need to strengthen transparency, simplify compliance, reduce risk, and build resilient, future-ready businesses.

Becoming a Patron also reflects The Frank Co.'s continued investment in the wider fashion ecosystem. Beyond supporting individual brands, the company believes meaningful progress depends on industry-wide collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action. Through the British Fashion Council, The Frank Co. looks forward to contributing its expertise while learning from fellow Patrons and supporting initiatives that strengthen British fashion on the global stage.

The Frank Co. extends its sincere thanks to the British Fashion Council for the opportunity to become part of its Patron network and looks forward to working with the wider BFC community to help shape a fashion industry that combines creativity, commercial success, innovation, and responsible business practices.

About The Frank Co.

The Frank Co. is a sustainability and ESG consultancy that helps fashion and retail businesses navigate sustainability, regulatory compliance, supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, and ESG strategy. Through practical advice, commercial insight, and expert guidance, The Frank Co. empowers brands to meet evolving regulatory requirements, strengthen business resilience, and create long-term value.

About the British Fashion Council

The British Fashion Council is a not-for-profit organisation that champions British fashion and supports its growth through education, business development, industry partnerships, and international engagement. By bringing together designers, brands, retailers, innovators, and strategic partners, the BFC strengthens the UK's fashion industry while promoting creativity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

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