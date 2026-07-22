Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 21, 2026

Global Times: We’ve learned that Chinese and Philippine personnel engaged in violent confrontation near Ren’ai Jiao yesterday. The Philippine military issued a statement saying that a Philippine sailor was injured in the incident. Does China have further information to share on that? What is your comment?

Lin Jian: Personnel from the Philippines’ military vessel illegally “grounded” at Ren’ai Jiao blatantly disrupted China Coast Guard’s normal law enforcement and maliciously attacked Chinese law enforcement personnel. China Coast Guard has shared information on what actually happened.

China Coast Guard vessel was conducting routine law enforcement activity near China’s Ren’ai Jiao yesterday when two boats from the illegally grounded Philippine warship deliberately closed in and rammed into the CCG vessel in a dangerous manner and violently attacked the Chinese personnel on board, forcing them to react firmly yet lawfully. After the incident, the Philippines distorted facts, falsely accused the Chinese side, and spread disinformation. China strongly deplores and firmly rejects the Philippines’ moves. This morning, the Chinese side lodged serious protests with the Philippine ambassador to China.

Let me stress that Ren’ai Jiao, as part of Nansha Qundao, is China’s territory. It is well known that on May 9, 1999, the Philippines illegally grounded a warship there, calling it “stranded.” China requested the Philippine side on multiple occasions to tow away the warship, and the Philippines promised many times to China that it will be removed. But 27 years has passed and the commitment remains undelivered. China remains unwavering in its determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. We urge the Philippine side to earnestly fulfill its commitments, stop at once provocations at sea and the spread of disinformation, and rein in its personnel at the site. Otherwise all consequences thereof shall be borne by the Philippine side.

Bloomberg: Regarding the incident that you just mentioned. In light of this incident, what is the latest thinking on the Chinese side regarding the 2024 provisional agreement between the two countries? Is it still in effect? Or does China consider that the agreement has now been violated in some way?

Lin Jian: In July 2024, on the basis of a three-point principled position, China reached provisional arrangement with the Philippines on humanitarian resupply of living necessities involving Ren’ai Jiao. China’s position remains unchanged. Let me briefly reiterate the three points. First, by keeping its warship grounded at Ren’ai Jiao for decades running, the Philippines has been violating China’s sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. We continue to demand that the Philippines tow away the warship illegally grounded at Ren’ai Jiao and restore Ren’ai Jiao’s state of hosting no personnel or facilities. Second, between now and when the warship is towed away, in a humanitarian spirit, China is willing to allow the Philippines to send living necessities to the personnel living on the warship if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted. China will monitor the entire resupply process. Third, if the Philippines were to attempt to build fixed facilities or permanent outpost, China will absolutely not accept it and will resolutely stop it in accordance with the law and regulations.

In the recent incident, the Philippine side started with deliberate provocation and violent assault on Chinese law enforcement personnel, and followed up with false allegation, distortion and disinformation. China strongly deplores and firmly rejects these moves. This morning, the Chinese side lodged serious representations with the Philippine side. We urge the Philippine side to earnestly fulfill its commitments, stop at once provocations at sea and the spread of disinformation.

AFP: The Solomon Islands will sign a deal for the U.S. Coast Guard to patrol its waters with local police aboard. This was announced by Prime Minister Matthew Wale during a visit to Washington. As the country is one of China’s closest security partners in the South Pacific, I wonder if the foreign ministry has a comment on this?

Lin Jian: China and the Solomon Islands are comprehensive strategic partners featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era. We stand ready to work with the new government of the Solomon Islands to expand practical cooperation in various fields and better benefit the people of both countries.

China supports efforts by the international community to help Pacific island countries realize sustainable development. At the same time, in developing relations with Pacific island countries, all parties should respect their independence, put development first, and uphold openness and inclusiveness. Relevant cooperation should not be targeted at any third party.

Bloomberg: Related again to the China-Philippines situation, what if any implications are there for China’s neighborhood diplomacy? Specifically, I’m talking about the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings in Manila. How will this particular incident shape China’s messaging to the other countries in ASEAN? And would it have any sort of influence or impact on the agenda of Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his bilateral meetings or other meetings?

Lin Jian: I’ve just made China’s position clear on the recent maritime issues between China and the Philippines. The incident was entirely caused by the deliberate provocations from Philippine military and police.

It is worth noting that, whenever China and the Philippines are about to engage in communication and interaction, or whenever the region is set to host important diplomatic events, certain forces will exploit maritime issues to provoke trouble. As to where the facts and merits of the issue lie and who is pulling the strings behind the scenes, I believe it’s plain for all to see.

China’s policy on neighborhood diplomacy remains consistent and unchanged.

On your second question, the platform for East Asian cooperation is not the right place to discuss bilateral maritime disputes. The Philippines should earnestly honor its responsibility as the ASEAN rotating chair to promote dialogue and cooperation, rather than put its selfish political gains above regional peace and stability.

CGTN: It is reported that on July 20, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III, Andy Burnham, the new leader of the Labour Party, formally took office as the new UK prime minister and started naming new cabinet. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: Premier Li Qiang has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Burnham for taking office. China’s policy and position on developing China-UK relations is consistent. Both China and the UK are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world. To develop a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership serves the fundamental interests of two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to world peace, stability and prosperity. China looks to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the UK based on mutual respect and properly handling differences, and together ensure that bilateral ties will move in the right direction.

Kyodo News: It’s reported that Japan has lodged protests over Chinese military vessel’s live-fire drills in its EEZ. What is China’s comment on that?

Lin Jian: China has firmly rejected Japan’s baseless “protest.” Chinese competent authorities have made the position clear on China-Russia joint drill and maritime patrol. Let me stress that by UNCLOS definition, Okinotori is a rock rather than an island, and thus unfit to claim EEZ or continental shelf. Japan’s claim of an EEZ around the Okinotori violates international law. China’s activities in the high seas are fully consistent with international law and international practice. By smearing other countries for their legitimate and lawful actions and peddling the so-called external threat, Japan is seeking excuses for accelerating remilitarization and challenging postwar international order. The international community must stay on high alert and jointly push back this dangerous pursuit.

China News Service: Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at an online program last Friday that Japan should discuss nuclear weapon policy “without any taboos.” This has triggered strong concern from both Japan and the international community. In response to opposition party’s questioning on the three non-nuclear principles and nuclear submarines at the Diet, Shinjiro Koizumi said, “The idea of protecting what we have had until now seems to take precedence over truly protecting Japan.” Do you have any comment on that?

Lin Jian: It is extremely rare, provocative and dangerous after WWII for a sitting Japanese defense chief to make such remarks. Those running the Japanese government no longer hide the wild ambition to end the three non-nuclear principles and challenge the postwar international order.

The incumbent leader of Japan has advocated revising the principles as a member of the Diet. After taking office, she has accelerated Japan’s remilitarization and taken a string of dangerous moves on nuclear weapon policy—strengthening cooperation on so-called “extended deterrence,” promoting the development of nuclear-powered submarines, seeking “nuclear sharing,” and introducing medium-range missile systems. Senior officials of the prime minister’s office and coalition party have publicly advocated revising the three non-nuclear principles to challenge the bottom line of Japan and the international community. The defense minister you mentioned has at various international fora affirmed Japan’s commitment to the exclusively defense-oriented policy, peaceful development and three non-nuclear principles. However, back in Japan, he is clamoring for discussing nuclear weapon policy “without any taboos.” What “commitment” is there to speak of? These self-contradictory moves once again reveal how Japan has disguised itself and deceived the international community.

Japan is an internationally recognized nuclear threshold state. It has long been deliberately maintaining the capability for a rapid nuclear breakout, stockpiling approximately 44.4 metric tons of separated plutonium—enough to produce a large number of nuclear warheads. Japanese right-wing forces, citing so-called “external threats” and “self-defense,” have been breaking free from Japan’s Constitution, international law and domestic law, and challenging the postwar international order and the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. Speeding down a dangerous path, they have posed a real threat to regional peace and stability. Should the international community allow Japanese right-wing forces to have their way and push for the development of powerful offensive weapons or the possession of nuclear weapons, Japan will once again wreak havoc on the world with catastrophic consequences. Japan’s neo-militarism has already reared its head. The international community must be highly vigilant and firmly oppose it.

CCTV: It’s reported that on July 17, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz expressed their concerns over China-EU trade imbalances, industrial subsidies, and RMB exchange rate when they met the press. In the meantime, they insisted that neither France nor Germany was anti-China and they were not seeking to decouple from China. They both recognized China’s remarkable achievements in innovation, and expressed their willingness to engage with China in an open dialogue on relevant matters and the need for China to transfer technologies and create jobs in Europe. Does China have any comment on that?

Lin Jian: On issues relating to China-EU economic and trade ties, China has made its position clear more than once. China attaches high importance to the economic and trade differences between China and the EU, and believes that both sides can properly handle those differences through dialogue, consultation and policy interaction. Those differences should not be an obstacle to China-EU mutual trust and cooperation, the pretext to decouple and sever supply chains, and still less be used as an excuse for making groundless accusations against China.

Under the WTO framework, international trade is a two-way street and there is no forced trade. The China-EU economic and trade relations are win-win in nature. China never seeks a trade surplus with Europe. The China-EU trade structure is shaped by international division of labor, competitive advantages and many other factors. China always abides by the WTO rules and basic norms of market economy including free trade, fair competition, and open cooperation. There are no such things as WTO prohibited subsidies in China. China’s industrial competitiveness comes from the combined advantages of its complete industrial system, super-sized market, and sound innovation ecosystem. The competitiveness is also driven by the Chinese companies’ strenuous efforts and long-term dedication. China is a responsible major country. We have never manipulated exchange rate, and will not undervalue our currency to gain a competitive edge, still less will use exchange rate as a tool to shield us from external disruptions including trade disputes.

Protectionism leads nowhere. Win-win cooperation is the right way forward. The root cause of the EU’s problems on trade and economy does not lie with China. Instead, China can be a partner for the EU in addressing the problems. We notice that many European companies have recently said that decoupling won’t work and called for more cooperation with China. In the recent first meeting of the China-EU Trade and Investment Consultations, the two sides had a comprehensive, in-depth and constructive discussion on important issues concerning China-EU trade and economy, and achieved new progress. It is hoped that both France and Germany can act with a rational and practical attitude as core EU member states, play a positive and constructive role, help the EU go along the same direction with China, and address each other’s concerns through dialogue and negotiation so as to open up a new prospect of upward balance and sustainable development of China-EU trade.

RIA Novosti: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree extending visa-free entry for Chinese citizens till the end of next year. I wonder what’s China’s comment on this move?

Lin Jian: We also noted the decision. An extension of mutual visa exemption between China and Russia can better facilitate the people-to-people exchanges, deepen the friendship between our two peoples, and promote exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

EFE: According to Panama, China and Panama have reached consensus on renewing the maritime transport agreement. Can you provide further details? Are there any new developments regarding the issue of Panamanian-flagged vessels being detained at Chinese ports?

Lin Jian: For anything specific, I’d refer you to competent authorities. Let me stress that China follows the principles of equality and mutual benefit in cultivating ties with Panama. Closer exchanges and cooperation between China and Panama in various areas serve the interests of both countries and meet the expectation of both peoples.

Beijing Youth Daily: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul concluded his official visit to China. Can you share more details on his visit?

Lin Jian: From July 16 to 20, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid an official visit to China and attended the 2026 World AI Conference. President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji held talks and met with him respectively. The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on China-Thailand relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and reached wide consensus. During his visit, the two sides released the Joint Statement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand towards a China-Thailand Community with a Shared Prosperous Future. There are three highlights of the visit.

First, firming up mutual support. The two sides agreed to speed up the establishment of a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity, and sustainability, and make full use of the China-Thailand 2+2 strategic dialogue mechanism co-chaired by foreign ministers and defense ministers to elevate strategic coordination to new heights. China supports the new government of Thailand in its governance. Thailand reaffirms the unwavering commitment to the one-China policy, firmly supports China’s peaceful reunification and will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan.

Second, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. Thailand welcomes China’s initiative to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization and stands ready to work with China to strengthen international cooperation and global governance on AI. The two sides agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road Initiative, speed up the construction of the China-Thailand high-speed railway and other key projects, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as aerospace, new energy vehicles, and clean energy and resolutely crack down on cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud. Prime Minister Anutin also traveled to Sichuan province to attend the China-Thailand Investment and Economic Forum and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Thailand Board of Investment of the Thailand’s Consulate General in Chengdu. The two sides have also signed 10-plus cooperation documents on science and technology, AI education and combating cross-border crimes.

Third, carrying out closer multilateral coordination. Thailand appreciates and welcomes the four global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, as the initiatives demonstrate China’s commitment to multilateralism. Both sides will firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and strengthen coordination and collaboration under multilateral mechanisms such as the UN, APEC, China-ASEAN cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation.

Through the visit, China is ready to deepen strategic communication with Thailand, strengthen synergy of our development strategies, and expand practical cooperation so as to produce more outcomes in developing China-Thailand relations and better benefit the two countries and two peoples.

Hubei Media Group: The U.S. State Department in a recent report described Cuba as “an all-encompassing intelligence and subversion operation, focused around its existential revolution against the United States” and “the ideological capital of the modern radical left”. It also alleges that “China maintains a persistent intelligence-gathering presence in Cuba, benefiting from its proximity to the United States.” Would you like to comment on this?

Lin Jian: China-Cuba relations have always been completely above-board. We reject the slander and smear campaign against this relationship. The U.S. needs to stop slinging mud at others and playing the victim when it is the real perpetrator. China will continue firmly supporting Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and rejecting external interference.