A.GAIN expands sports investment strategy with agreement to acquire majority stake in Real Zaragoza

The investment reflects the firm’s long-term thesis on football clubs as an emerging institutional asset class.

Our goal is to partner with organizations where disciplined execution and a long-term perspective can help create lasting value.” — Bobby Aitkenhead

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.GAIN, a capital creation company, is expanding its sports investment strategy with an agreement to become the majority shareholder of Spanish football club Real Zaragoza, subject to customary regulatory and sporting approvals.

While the transaction marks an important milestone for the firm, A.GAIN says it is part of a broader investment thesis centered on professional sports ownership as an emerging institutional asset class.

Through its first dedicated Sports & Entertainment fund, focused on football clubs, A.GAIN invests in premium sports franchises with long-term growth potential. The strategy combines minority investments in established clubs with control positions where operational expertise and patient capital can support long-term value creation.

“We’re focused on clubs with strong foundations, loyal supporters, and meaningful long-term opportunities,” said Bobby Aitkenhead, Managing Director and CEO of A.GAIN. “Our goal is to partner with organizations where disciplined execution and a long-term perspective can help create lasting value.”

A.GAIN’s sports portfolio currently includes investments in Atlético de Madrid, Leeds United, and Deportivo Cali. Together, those investments reflect A.GAIN’s strategy of combining minority positions in established clubs with control investments where commercial growth, governance, infrastructure, and operational improvements can drive long-term performance.

The firm believes professional football is becoming increasingly attractive to institutional investors as media rights continue to grow, commercial opportunities expand, and a limited supply of investable clubs meets rising global demand. A.GAIN also sees opportunities to create value through stadium modernization and adjacent real estate developments that can strengthen clubs’ long-term economics.

Real Zaragoza represents the latest example of that strategy.

One of Spain’s most historic football clubs, Real Zaragoza has won six Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. While the club has faced challenges in recent years, A.GAIN believes its history, supporter base, regional identity, and infrastructure provide a strong platform for long-term growth.

Following an extensive review of the club, A.GAIN concluded that Real Zaragoza fits the type of investment it seeks to make.

“Real Zaragoza has all the characteristics we look for,” Aitkenhead said. “It has a remarkable history, a deeply committed fan base, and the potential to build something sustainable over the long term. That’s the kind of opportunity that fits our investment philosophy.”

The investment reflects A.GAIN’s broader approach of partnering with founders, operators, and institutions across technology, sports, entertainment, and other sectors where the firm believes patient capital can support durable growth.

The transaction is being led by Aitkenhead, whose career includes founding BlueKite, which was acquired by Xoom and later became part of PayPal. Across more than 150 venture investments and numerous board positions, his focus has remained on helping organizations build for long-term success.

For A.GAIN, the investment in Real Zaragoza is another step in building a diversified sports portfolio grounded in long-term ownership, operational partnership, and disciplined capital allocation.

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About A.GAIN

A.GAIN is a capital creation company that partners with exceptional founders, operators, and institutions to build enduring businesses and assets. Guided by its philosophy of being Absolutely Invested, the firm combines long-term capital with operational expertise across technology, sports, entertainment, and other sectors shaping the Experience Economy. Rather than pursuing short-term outcomes, A.GAIN focuses on creating lasting value through disciplined execution, aligned partnerships, and patient ownership.

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