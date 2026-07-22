Divorce-Online Surpasses £1.2 Billion in Divorce Assets Protected Through Consent Order Service
Milestone highlights the growing demand for legally binding financial settlements as more couples choose fixed-fee online legal services.SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce-Online has announced that it has now helped divorcing couples protect and formalise financial settlements covering more than £1.2 billion in combined assets through its Online Consent Order Service, marking a significant milestone in the company's 27-year history.
The milestone reflects the increasing number of couples recognising that obtaining a Final Order is only one part of the divorce process. Without a court-approved Consent Order, financial claims between former spouses can remain open for years, potentially exposing future income, property, pensions and inheritances to later claims.
Since pioneering online divorce services in 1999, Divorce-Online has helped more than 200,000 people obtain a divorce and financial settlement across England and Wales, becoming one of the UK's most established providers of online family law services.
"Reaching £1.2 billion in assets protected is about much more than a number," said Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO of Divorce-Online.
"Every consent order represents a family taking an important step towards financial certainty. Whether a couple has modest savings or a substantial property portfolio, everyone deserves the reassurance that their financial agreement is legally binding and approved by the court."
The business has seen continued growth in demand for Consent Orders as more people choose to manage straightforward and amicable divorces online while seeking expert help to formalise their financial agreements.
Unlike a divorce itself, which legally ends a marriage, a Consent Order records how assets, pensions, savings, debts and property are to be divided and, once approved by a judge, creates a legally enforceable financial settlement.
Mark Keenan added:
"Many people are surprised to learn that simply agreeing who gets what is not enough. A divorce does not automatically dismiss future financial claims. That's why obtaining a Consent Order is such an important part of the process."
The milestone also reflects changing consumer behaviour within legal services. Increasing numbers of couples are choosing transparent fixed-fee online services rather than traditional hourly billing, particularly where finances have already been agreed amicably.
As the UK's largest independent filer of financial orders in divorce, Divorce-Online continues to invest in technology that simplifies the process while ensuring documents are prepared by experienced legal professionals.
Earlier this year, the company launched Consent Orders Online, a dedicated specialist website focused exclusively on financial consent orders and clean break orders, helping consumers better understand one of the least understood aspects of divorce.
About Divorce-Online
Founded in 1999, Divorce-Online is the UK's original online legal services company, helping couples across England and Wales obtain divorces, Consent Orders and other family law services through fixed-fee online solutions.
The business has assisted more than 200,000 clients and continues to innovate through technology-led legal services and solicitor-supported document preparation.
Mark A Keenan
Divorce-Online
+447921619770 ext.
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