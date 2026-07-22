Hybrid Aircraft Market to Reach USD 15.76 Billion by 2031 Led by Hybrid-Electric Innovation, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hybrid Aircraft Market Size to Grow at a 32.44% CAGR Through 2031, with North America Remaining the Largest Regional Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the hybrid aircraft market size is projected to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2026 to USD 15.76 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 32.44% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rising investments in hybrid-electric aviation, advancements in high-energy-density battery technology, and global initiatives to reduce aviation emissions. North America remains the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2031.Hybrid Aircraft Market Key Growth FactorsAdvancements in High-Energy Battery and Electric Propulsion TechnologiesAdvances in battery technology, solid-state energy storage, and electric propulsion systems are improving the performance, safety, and efficiency of hybrid aircraft. At the same time, innovations in power electronics and electric motors are helping reduce aircraft weight and expand the potential of hybrid-electric aviation for regional operations.Rising Global Standards for Aviation EmissionsStronger environmental regulations and sustainability policies are encouraging airlines to invest in hybrid and electric aircraft. Clearer certification frameworks and harmonized international standards are reducing regulatory uncertainty, making it easier for manufacturers to develop and commercialize next-generation aircraft technologies.Hybrid Aircraft Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJune 2026: RTX successfully completed testing of its hybrid-electric propulsion demonstrator under NASA's Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) program. The milestone highlights ongoing progress in hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technologies aimed at improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting the future development of more sustainable commercial aviation platforms.February 2026: Airbus advanced the development of its hybrid-electric flight technologies through continued research on distributed propulsion and next-generation aircraft architectures. The initiative reflects the industry's focus on integrating hybrid-electric systems to improve operational efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and support long-term sustainable aviation goals.Hybrid Aircraft Market Segmentation InsightsBy Aircraft TypeRegional Transport AircraftBusiness Jets and Light AircraftAdvanced Air Mobility (eVTOL/Air Taxi)Hybrid UAVBy Mode of OperationPilotedAutonomousBy Lift TechnologyConventional Take-off and Landing (CTOL)Short Take-off and Landing (STOL)Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL)By Propulsion ArchitectureSeries HybridParallel HybridTurbo-Electric"Sound strategic decisions depend on research built on clearly defined market scope, consistent validation, and transparent assumptions. Mordor Intelligence combines primary industry engagement with disciplined cross-verification, giving decision-makers a dependable perspective that stands up to comparison with alternative market reports." Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Hybrid Aircraft Market Regional InsightsNorth America leads the hybrid aircraft market, supported by strong government funding, active research programs, and growing investments in hybrid-electric aviation. Major airline commitments and expanding manufacturing capabilities are further accelerating the development and commercialization of next-generation aircraft technologies.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the hybrid aircraft market, supported by government initiatives promoting low-altitude aviation and sustainable air mobility. Investments in electric aircraft manufacturing, battery technology, and regional aircraft modernization are strengthening the region's position as a key growth hub.The Hybrid Aircraft Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/hybrid-aircraft-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/hybrid-aircraft-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/hybrid-aircraft-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/hybrid-aircraft-market?utm_source=einpr Hybrid Aircraft Market Key PlayersAirbus SEEmbraer S.A.Safran SAGeneral Electric CompanyPratt & Whitney (RTX Corporation)Ampaire Inc.Rolls-Royce plcHeart Aerospace ABFaradair Aerospace LimitedVoltAeroAURA AEROVertical Aerospace Group Ltd.magniX USA, Inc.XTI Aerospace, Inc.Ascendance Flight Technologies S.A.S.PLANAElectra.AeroDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the hybrid aircraft market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hybrid-aircraft-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Inspection Drone Market Size : The inspection drones market is projected to grow from USD 14.23 billion in 2026 to USD 37.05 billion by 2031, at a 21.08% CAGR, driven by rising demand for automated infrastructure inspections, industrial asset monitoring, and advancements in drone and AI technologies.Aircraft Sensors Market Share: The aircraft sensors market is expected to grow from USD 4.02 billion in 2026 to USD 5.43 billion by 2031, registering a 6.23% CAGR, driven by increasing aircraft production, the adoption of advanced avionics, and rising demand for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions.Get More Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aircraft-sensors-market?utm_source=einpr Counter-IED Market Trends : The counter-IED market is projected to grow from USD 2.29 billion in 2026 to USD 2.75 billion by 2031, at a 3.73% CAGR, driven by increasing defence modernization programs, rising investments in force protection, and the growing need for advanced explosive threat detection and neutralization systems.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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