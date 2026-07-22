Trustworthy Heart Offers a Compassionate Guide for Healing Religious Trauma and Rebuilding Self Trust

Trustworthy Heart by April Lee Taylor McClure

April Lee Taylor McClure provides a guided journal supporting readers navigating religious trauma, faith deconstruction, and healing through renewed self trust.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Lee Taylor McClure announces the release of Trustworthy Heart: A Companion for Coming Home to Yourself Through Religious Trauma, Spiritual Abuse & Faith Deconstruction, a reflective guided journal created to support individuals processing religious trauma, spiritual abuse, and the complexities of faith deconstruction. Designed as a gentle companion rather than a prescriptive workbook, the journal offers readers a safe and encouraging space to reflect, heal, and reconnect with themselves at their own pace.

In Trustworthy Heart, readers are invited to explore their experiences through thoughtfully crafted journal prompts, calming artwork, and dedicated spaces for personal reflection. The journal encourages individuals to process grief, doubt, anger, and hope while rebuilding confidence in their own thoughts, emotions, and intuition. Rather than offering definitive answers, it creates an environment where readers can thoughtfully examine their experiences and define what faith, spirituality, and personal authenticity mean for their own lives.

The journal was inspired by the author's personal journey through faith deconstruction and her desire to create the supportive resource she wished had been available during that process. April Lee Taylor McClure recognizes that healing from religious trauma often requires patience, honesty, and self compassion. Her goal is to provide readers with a quiet place where they can reflect without fear of judgment or pressure, allowing healing to unfold naturally over time.

Beyond its reflective exercises, the journal emphasizes the importance of self compassion, emotional awareness, and reclaiming personal trust after experiences of spiritual harm. It encourages readers to recognize that healing is not about abandoning questions but about creating space for honest exploration and growth. Through gentle guidance and thoughtful design, the journal supports individuals as they move toward greater emotional well being and renewed confidence in their own inner voice.

Trustworthy Heart is written for individuals navigating religious trauma, spiritual abuse, faith deconstruction, or seasons of personal reflection. Counselors, support groups, faith leaders, and readers seeking compassionate resources for emotional healing will also find value in its thoughtful approach. The journal serves as a welcoming companion for anyone searching for a peaceful place to process their experiences and move forward with hope.

April Lee Taylor McClure is an author dedicated to creating compassionate resources that encourage emotional healing, self reflection, and authentic personal growth. Drawing from lived experience, she writes with empathy and understanding to support readers navigating difficult spiritual journeys. Through Trustworthy Heart, she offers a meaningful resource that reminds readers healing begins by rediscovering the courage to trust themselves again.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06prelfl

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