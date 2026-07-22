Advintek Secures Preapproved OTA ASP Status in Oman, Advancing Fawtara E-Invoicing Readiness

best e-invoicing platform in oman

Global e-Invoicing Specialist gains Preapproved OTA ASP status, empowering Oman's businesses to prepare for Fawtara Phase 1 with enterprise invoice automation.

This is a key milestone for Advintek and Oman’s businesses. Serving 50+ countries, we see Fawtara as a transformation opportunity, helping Omani firms build automated invoicing before Phase 1” — Mr. Surya Prakash, CEO, Advintek

MUSCAT, OMAN, OMAN, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advintek, a leading provider of e-invoicing platform, invoice automation, and ERP-integrated compliance solutions, today announced that it has been named a Preapproved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by the Oman Tax Authority (OTA), and positioning Advintek as a premier OTA approved ASP Oman partner, it's a major milestone in the company's commitment to supporting businesses through Oman's Fawtara e-invoicing transformation.The Preapproved status strengthens Advintek's role as a trusted technology partner for organizations navigating Oman e-invoicing requirements under Fawtara, the nation’s mandatory digital tax framework. With deep expertise across ERP integrations, invoice validation workflows, automation, compliance monitoring, and business process digitization, Advintek is positioned to help companies simplify the transition from traditional invoicing to structured, compliant, and automated e-invoicing operations ahead of Fawtara Phase.As businesses across Oman prepare for Fawtara Phase 1, set to take effect in August 2026, Advintek's Preapproved status as an OTA approved ASP Oman provider reflects its readiness to deliver secure, scalable, and implementation-focused e-invoicing solutions for enterprises, mid-market companies, and growing businesses across the Sultanate.“This Preapproved status is a defining milestone for Advintek and for the businesses we serve in Oman,” said Mr Surya Prakash, CEO of Advintek. “As a Global e-Invoicing Specialist serving organizations across more than 50 countries, we understand that Fawtara is not just a compliance shift. It is a business transformation opportunity. Our goal is to help Omani organizations move with clarity, confidence, and speed while building invoice operations that are accurate, automated, and future-ready well before the Phase 1 deadline.”The transition toward Oman e-invoicing through Fawtara is expected to reshape how businesses generate, exchange, validate, and manage invoices. For finance, tax, ERP, and compliance teams, this shift requires more than software installation. It demands structured implementation, system readiness, data accuracy, workflow alignment, and long-term operational control, with time now limited before Phase 1 goes live in August 2026.Advintek's Fawtara e-invoicing solution is designed as a best invoicing platform choice for enterprises, The e-invoicing platform supports these priorities through ERP-integrated invoice automation, configurable workflows, real-time validation support, audit-ready records, exception handling, and reporting visibility. The platform enables businesses to reduce manual invoice effort, improve process accuracy, and strengthen compliance readiness across finance operations ahead of the Phase 1 rollout.“Omani businesses need more than a tool. They need a partner that understands ERP environments, compliance workflows, finance operations, and implementation realities,” said Mr Sathish Jegadessan, Global E-Invoice SME, Advintek. “Our Preapproved status reinforces our ability to support organizations through every stage of their Fawtara journey, from readiness assessment to integration, testing, rollout, and ongoing support, with Phase 1 now fast approaching.”Advintek's approach focuses on making Fawtara adoption practical for businesses operating across different systems and industries. The company supports integrations with leading ERP and accounting platforms, helping organizations connect existing invoice processes with compliant digital workflows without unnecessary disruption.The Preapproved status also comes at a critical time for businesses that are beginning to evaluate their internal e-invoicing readiness ahead of Fawtara Phase 1 in August 2026. Many organizations are reviewing data structures, ERP configurations, invoice formats, tax logic, approval workflows, archiving processes, and exception-handling mechanisms to prepare for the upcoming requirements. Advintek aims to help these businesses move beyond uncertainty and build a clear, phased implementation roadmap before the deadline arrives.With Preapproved OTA ASP status now in place, Advintek will continue expanding its Oman e-invoicing capabilities, industry-specific implementation support, and advisory-led engagement model. The company plans to work closely with finance leaders, tax teams, technology heads, and business owners across Oman to simplify Fawtara adoption and ensure organizations are prepared for the operational and technical demands of e-invoicing before Phase 1 takes effect.The announcement reinforces Advintek's broader mission to help businesses modernize financial operations through automation, compliance intelligence, and trusted digital infrastructure.About AdvintekAdvintek is a Global e-Invoicing Platform providing e-invoicing, invoice automation, and ERP integration services across 60+ countries. Recognized as a best invoicing platform for modern finance teams and trusted by 3,000+ clients across 70+ industries, Advintek helps businesses prepare for digital tax compliance, automate invoice operations, and connect existing finance systems with structured, compliant e-invoicing workflows, including readiness for Oman's Fawtara Phase 1.With 10+ years of industry experience, CMMI Level 3 maturity, and ISO 27001:2022 certification, Advintek combines compliance expertise, enterprise-grade security, and deep system integration capabilities. The company supports organizations across healthcare, logistics, technology, manufacturing, retail, and other major sectors with secure, scalable, and implementation-ready digital finance solutions.Advintek works with leading ERP and accounting platforms, including SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, Xero, MyOB, Zoho, Sage and more, enabling businesses to modernize invoice workflows, improve data accuracy, strengthen audit readiness, and manage Fawtara e-invoicing implementation with greater control and confidence.

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