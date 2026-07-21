Embassy of Slovenia promotes Slovenian children's literature and reading culture in the Philippines

SLOVENIA, July 21 - As part of ongoing efforts to promote Slovenian literature abroad and foster a culture of reading amongst young people in the Philippines, Ambassador Dr Smiljana Knez recently visited key educational and community organisations across the country, donating translated works of beloved Slovenian authors. The initiative promotes English translations of iconic Slovenian picture books designed to introduce young Filipino readers to Slovenia's rich storytelling heritage.

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