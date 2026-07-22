Moments with Marianne Radio Show Continues to Bring Today's Most Influential Voices to Morning Drive-Time Radio

Flash Shelton, Dr. Debra Atkisson, Scott Scovill

Airing on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, the show features experts, bestselling authors, and celebrities shaping today’s conversations

We bring influential voices who inspire action, foster impact, and guide our listeners toward meaningful change.” — Marianne Pestana

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating more than a decade on the air, the award-winning Moments with Marianne Radio Show continues to bring nationally recognized experts, celebrities, bestselling authors, innovators, television personalities, physicians, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to listeners through engaging conversations that inform, inspire, and empower. Hosted by Marianne Pestana, the program airs weekdays during prime drive-time on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, at 8:06 a.m. PT, 11:06 a.m. ET, with an additional Sunday broadcast at 10:06 a.m. PT, 1:06 p.m. ET. Episodes are also available on major podcast platforms, reaching listeners in more than 140 countries.One of the show's recent featured guests is Flash Shelton, nationally recognized for his innovative approach to helping property owners reclaim homes from squatters without lengthy legal battles. Shelton is the creator and star of A&E's Squatters and has become one of the country's most sought-after voices on property rights, squatter-related issues, and practical strategies for homeowners navigating one of today's fastest-growing real estate challenges, dealing with unwanted squatters. During his conversation with Marianne, Shelton shares insights into the realities behind the headlines, discusses why squatter cases continue to make national news, and explains what homeowners should understand about protecting their property. The interview offers listeners a timely look at a growing issue affecting communities across the United States while providing valuable perspective from someone working directly on the front lines. Listen to the show Inside Americas Squatter Problem with A&E Squatters Star Flash Shelton here https://soundcloud.com/moments-with-marianne/inside-americas-squatter and visit his website for more information: https://squatterhunters.com Additional recent and featured guest include, Dr. Debra Atkisson is a nationally recognized psychiatrist, executive coach, leadership speaker, and author of Master Your Storm: Insights from a Psychiatrist and Coach. With more than 35 years of experience in mental health, organizational culture, physician development, and executive coaching, Dr. Atkisson has dedicated her career to helping individuals and organizations build resilience, navigate adversity, and lead with greater confidence and purpose. She currently serves as Senior Vice President of Blended Health, where she integrates clinical expertise with executive coaching to advance mental health outcomes across diverse organizations. During her conversation with Marianne, Dr. Atkisson shares practical strategies for overcoming fear, managing stress, developing emotional resilience, and cultivating the mindset needed to move through life's most challenging moments with clarity, confidence, and hope. Listen to the show Master Your Storm with Dr. Debra Atkisson here https://soundcloud.com/moments-with-marianne/master-your-storm-with-dr , and visit her website for more information: https://achievecoachingrx.com Scott Scovill is an award-winning entrepreneur, founder of Moo TV, and one of the entertainment industry's most accomplished creative directors. Under his leadership, Moo TV has grown into a global leader in live event video production, producing more than 1,000 events annually and earning recognition as one of the industry's premier production companies. His distinguished career includes directing live concerts and producing major television specials for artists including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson. During his interview with Marianne Pestana, Scovill discusses his book, Tenacious: The Art of Relentlessly Pursuing Your Wildest Dreams, sharing the lessons that helped him overcome setbacks, embrace opportunity, and achieve lasting success through grit, perseverance, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to his vision. Tune in on Thursday, July 23rd for an engaging conversation with Scott Scovill as he shares his extraordinary journey and his book, Tenacious: The Art of Relentlessly Pursuing Your Wildest Dreams. Learn more about Scott at: https://www.scottscovill.com Now in its eleventh year, Moments with Marianne Radio Show has become a trusted destination for meaningful conversations that go beyond the headlines. The program regularly welcomes New York Times bestselling authors, physicians, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, spiritual teachers, celebrities, and innovators whose work is shaping conversations in health, wellness, personal development, business, culture, and current events. Each interview is designed to leave listeners informed, inspired, and equipped with practical insights they can apply in their own lives.Listeners can hear these interviews and explore hundreds of additional conversations by visiting the show’s archive, tuning in live on KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, or subscribing to the Moments with Marianne podcast on their favorite platform. To learn more about the show, upcoming guests, and resources visit https://www.mariannepestana.com

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