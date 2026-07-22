'Eating As an Act of Worship: Teacher's Edition' Equips Christian Leaders to Guide Faith-Based Health and Wellness

Eating As an Act of Worship: Teacher's Edition by Ann Wooten-Taylor

Ann Wooten-Taylor provides a biblically grounded resource helping ministry leaders encourage wellness through renewal, healthy habits, and God’s perspective.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ann Wooten-Taylor presents Eating as an Act of Worship: Teacher’s Edition, a faith-based instructional guide to help individuals, churches, ministries, and small group leaders teach biblical principles for healthy living.

At the heart of Eating as an Act of Worship: Teacher’s Edition are twelve biblical concepts designed to address the spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental struggles that often influence eating habits and body image.

Rather than focusing primarily on exercise routines or dieting techniques, the curriculum, which expounds on lessons completed in the Eating as an Act of Worship Workbook, encourages participants to renew their minds through Scripture while developing healthier patterns rooted in God’s Word. The teacher’s edition is perfect for private, personal study while simultaneously providing ministry leaders with a structured resource for guiding meaningful discussions and helping participants apply biblical truth to everyday life.

The inspiration for the book comes from Ann Wooten-Taylor’s personal testimony of freedom from obesity and her passion for helping others experience lasting transformation through faith. Since establishing Eating as an Act of Worship Ministries, she has dedicated herself to teaching biblical principles that address the spiritual roots of unhealthy behaviors. Her goal is to equip individuals, teachers, and ministry leaders with practical tools that encourage lasting change by focusing first on spiritual renewal.

Beyond physical wellness, the book emphasizes the importance of understanding identity in Christ, renewing the mind, and recognizing that lasting transformation begins with God’s work within the heart. It presents weight management as part of a broader journey of spiritual growth, encouraging readers to depend on God’s strength rather than relying solely on personal determination. This balanced approach provides encouragement for individuals seeking sustainable lifestyle changes grounded in biblical truth.

The book is intended for pastors, ministry leaders, Bible study facilitators, church wellness programs, Christian counselors, and individuals leading faith-based health initiatives. Readers may benefit from its structured teaching format, scriptural foundation, and practical application, making it a valuable resource for group instruction as well as personal discipleship. Its emphasis on spiritual growth and accountability supports meaningful conversations about health from a distinctly Christian perspective.

Ann Wooten-Taylor is an attorney, author, health and fitness columnist, radio personality, and Chief Executive Officer of Eating as an Act of Worship Ministries. She hosts the syndicated Eating as an Act of Worship Ministries Radio Show, which can be heard on Spotify. She also writes the Eating as an Act of Worship Ministries Health and Fitness column, which has appeared in numerous magazines. Through Eating as an Act of Worship: Teacher’s Edition, she equips individuals and Christian leaders to guide themselves and others toward healthier lives by integrating biblical teaching with practical principles for spiritual and physical wellness. Her ministry continues to encourage believers to honor God through faithful stewardship of both body and spirit by offering a free, online 12-week health and fitness course. There are no registration fees or membership fees. Participants are only responsible for the cost of the Eating as an Act of Worship Workbook, which is required for the course. Registration is open for the August 24th class, but space is limited.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hsL6H4S

http://www.eatingasanactofworshipministies.org

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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