Governor Morrisey Declares State of Emergency for All 55 Counties Due to Severe Weather ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties as severe storms continue to move across West Virginia, resulting in flash flooding, landslides, road closures, and other dangerous conditions.

“Many West Virginians are helping communities deal with flooding, property damage, and dangerous conditions tonight,” said Governor Morrisey. “State and local emergency officials are working to assist those affected, and this declaration ensures we can quickly deploy resources wherever help is needed. I urge every West Virginian to exercise an abundance of caution, stay off flooded roadways, monitor local forecasts, and follow the direction of emergency officials.”

Governor Morrisey issued a State of Preparedness Tuesday afternoon as severe weather approached West Virginia and directed state agencies to stand ready to respond. As the day progressed, a series of storm systems moved across the state, producing severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, torrential rainfall, mudslides, and rapidly rising water in many communities. The most significant impacts have been reported in Lewis, Pleasants, and Upshur counties, where flooding and related damage have prompted ongoing emergency response efforts.

The statewide declaration of emergency allows state agencies to coordinate resources, activate emergency response capabilities, and deploy personnel and equipment as conditions warrant while the severe weather system continues to move across West Virginia. State officials are in close communication with county emergency managers and local officials to monitor conditions, assess damage, and support response efforts.

West Virginians are urged to avoid driving through flooded roadways, remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, and follow the guidance of local emergency officials. Residents should continue to monitor forecasts and heed any watches, warnings, or evacuation instructions issued for their area.

The State of Emergency remains in effect for 30 days unless terminated by a subsequent proclamation.