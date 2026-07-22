Urgent Pro Launches Australia's Privacy-First Local Services Platform for Home and Business Services

Urgent Pro launches its Australian local services platform, helping homeowners and businesses connect with trusted professionals for cleaning, removalists, handyman, lawn mowing and property maintenance services.

Urgent Pro simplifies booking trusted local professionals for cleaning, removalists, handyman, lawn mowing and other home and business services.

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urgent Pro has launched a new local services platform designed to make it easier for Australian households and businesses to organise trusted cleaning, moving and property maintenance services through one central point of contact.

Operating across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Urgent Pro connects customers with experienced local service professionals while managing enquiries, quotations, bookings and communication through a structured internal process.

Customers can submit an enquiry through Urgent Pro and receive assistance arranging suitable local services without having their details distributed widely across multiple businesses. The platform has been developed for homeowners, tenants, landlords, property managers and businesses seeking a simpler way to organise essential services.

The company currently supports a broad range of local home and business needs, including end of lease cleaning, bond cleaning, removalists, rubbish removal, junk removal, lawn mowing, handyman work, pressure cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning and general property maintenance.

A More Controlled Quotation Process

Many online service marketplaces distribute customer enquiries to several providers at the same time. This can result in repeated phone calls, emails and messages from businesses competing for the same job.

Urgent Pro uses a more controlled approach. Customers deal directly with Urgent Pro, while suitable contractors are contacted internally to assess availability, service suitability and pricing.

Customer email addresses are not provided to contractors during the quotation stage. Phone numbers are also kept private and are generally shared only when a booking has been confirmed, a deposit has been received and direct operational communication is required for the job.

This process is intended to give customers more control over who receives their information while still allowing Urgent Pro to source an appropriate service provider for each booking.

“Our goal is to make arranging local services easier without creating unnecessary pressure for the customer,” said an Urgent Pro spokesperson. “A person looking for a bond cleaner, removalist or handyman should not need to manage repeated calls from multiple businesses just to organise one service.”

Contractor Verification and Local Allocation

Urgent Pro uses a structured contractor onboarding process before assigning work through the platform.

Contractors are assessed based on their experience, service capability, professionalism and suitability for the type of work they perform. Training and additional guidance may also be provided where required to help contractors understand service expectations, customer communication standards and operational procedures.

Where practical, jobs are allocated to contractors located within approximately 40 kilometres of the customer’s property. This helps reduce unnecessary travel, improve scheduling and support local service providers operating within the customer’s area.

The platform does not rely on a single provider for every service. Instead, Urgent Pro aims to match each booking with a contractor who has the appropriate experience, location and availability for the work required.

Supporting Common Household and Business Needs

The launch reflects the growing demand for convenient access to reliable local services across Australia.

Tenants preparing for a final inspection may require end of lease or bond cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning and rubbish removal within a limited timeframe. Homeowners may need lawn mowing, pressure cleaning, handyman assistance or junk removal. Businesses may require office cleaning, property maintenance or scheduled service support.

By coordinating these services through one platform, Urgent Pro aims to reduce the time customers spend searching for, contacting and comparing separate providers.

Customers can review the complete range of local home and business services available through the platform, with additional service categories and locations expected to be introduced as the company expands.

Building a National Local Services Network

Urgent Pro has initially focused on five major Australian markets: Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The company plans to continue developing its contractor network while improving booking systems, customer communication and service coverage across these locations. Future expansion will be based on contractor availability, customer demand and the ability to maintain consistent service standards.

Rather than operating as a traditional directory, Urgent Pro remains involved throughout the customer journey. The company manages the initial enquiry, obtains relevant booking information, coordinates quotations, confirms the selected service and assists with communication before and after the job.

This model is intended to give customers one organisation to contact if they have questions about their booking, service requirements or follow-up arrangements.

About Urgent Pro

Urgent Pro is an Australian local services platform connecting homeowners, tenants, property managers and businesses with experienced local service professionals.

The platform currently operates across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, offering access to cleaning, removalist, rubbish removal, lawn care, handyman and property maintenance services.

Urgent Pro focuses on structured contractor onboarding, controlled customer communication, privacy-conscious quotation processes and practical local service allocation.

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