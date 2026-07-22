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The Business Research Company's Thread Forming Screw Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR

Expected to grow to $8.72 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The thread forming screw market has experienced notable expansion in recent years, reflecting increased demand across various industrial sectors. With advancements in manufacturing technologies and shifting industry needs, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of the thread forming screw industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Thread Forming Screw Market

The thread forming screw market has shown strong performance, expanding from $6.55 billion in 2025 to a projected $6.93 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This past growth has been driven by factors such as the expansion of industrial manufacturing, increased automotive assembly, a robust construction and infrastructure sector, global standardization of fastener specifications such as ISO standards, and a shift from traditional machining-based fastening to preformed thread technologies. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow further, reaching $8.72 billion by 2030, with the CAGR slightly increasing to 5.9%. The forecasted rise is supported by the surge in electric vehicle production, the growing use of lightweight aerospace engineering, miniaturization in electronics, higher demand for automated assembly lines, and the need for fastening solutions that offer high strength and vibration resistance. Emerging trends in this period include developments in advanced cold forming thread technology, corrosion-resistant coatings, fastening solutions compatible with lightweight materials, vibration-resistant systems for dynamic environments, and precision micro thread fasteners for compact applications.

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Defining the Role and Benefits of Thread Forming Screws

Thread forming screws are unique fasteners designed to create internal threads by displacing material rather than cutting it during installation. This process allows for the formation of strong, secure, and vibration-resistant joints without requiring pre-tapped holes. These screws enhance assembly efficiency and improve structural integrity, making them ideal for applications where holding strength and resistance to loosening under dynamic loads are critical. Their widespread use is seen in industries where reduced assembly time and durable fastening solutions are essential.

Automotive Manufacturing’s Impact on Thread Forming Screw Market Growth

The automotive sector is a significant driver of thread forming screw market expansion. Automotive manufacturing encompasses the design, production, assembly, and testing of vehicles and their components, including cars, trucks, and other automotive systems. This industry is growing steadily due to rising global demand for vehicles, fueled by population growth, urbanization, and increasing consumer purchasing power. Thread forming screws contribute to automotive manufacturing by delivering strong, precise, and vibration-resistant fastening that enhances assembly speed, joint durability, and eliminates the need for additional tapping operations. For example, in April 2024, the Serbian Association of Vehicle and Parts Importers reported that worldwide vehicle production in 2023 reached 93,546,599 units, including 67,133,570 passenger vehicles, up from 84,830,376 in 2022. This increase underscores the automotive sector’s critical role in accelerating demand for thread forming screws.

View the full thread forming screw market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thread-forming-screw-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in the Thread Forming Screw Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for thread forming screws and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years. The report covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and rising adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques in Asia-Pacific are expected to drive this robust growth, positioning the region as a central hub for market developments.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

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• Key technologies and future trends

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