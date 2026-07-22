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The Business Research Company's Total-Body Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Imaging Market Size To Reach $2.62Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 13.5%

Expected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The total-body positron emission tomography (PET) imaging market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by advances in medical technology and growing healthcare demands. This state-of-the-art imaging technique is becoming increasingly important for diagnosing and managing various diseases, especially cancer. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, key trends, leading regions, and future outlook in detail.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Total-Body PET Imaging Market

The total-body PET imaging market has experienced rapid growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.58 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The expansion during this period is largely due to heightened demand for oncology diagnostic imaging, broader nuclear medicine infrastructure in healthcare facilities, increased incidence of cancer and chronic conditions, wider adoption of PET-CT hybrid imaging systems, as well as innovations in radiotracer-based diagnostic methods.

Looking further ahead, the market is slated to grow even more robustly, reaching $2.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This forecasted surge stems from growing interest in precision oncology and tailored treatments, greater use of AI-driven diagnostic workflows, increased focus on early disease detection and preventive screenings, ongoing research in molecular imaging and drug development, and significant investments in advanced imaging infrastructure within hospitals.

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Key Factors Propelling the Total-Body PET Imaging Market Forward

One major driver of this market’s growth is the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer results from uncontrolled cell growth that invades nearby tissues and can spread to other parts of the body. The increase in cancer cases is linked to exposure to risk factors like tobacco use, environmental pollution, and unhealthy lifestyle choices that damage cells and promote tumor development.

Total-body PET imaging plays a crucial role in cancer management by enabling comprehensive whole-body scans in a single session. This allows for early detection of cancerous lesions, more accurate identification of metastases, and improved monitoring of treatment response with enhanced speed and precision. For example, a report from Melanoma Focus, a UK charity, highlighted that melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK could rise to about 26,500 annually by 2038 from the current figure of 16,700, illustrating the growing need for effective imaging solutions.

The Advantages and Technology Behind Total-Body PET Imaging

Total-body PET imaging is an advanced nuclear medicine technique that captures metabolic and physiological activity across the entire body in one scan. By using radiotracers that emit gamma rays from positron decay, it offers highly sensitive visualization of biological processes. Its extended field of view and superior detection efficiency translate into faster scans, better image quality, and more accurate diagnoses compared to conventional PET imaging techniques.

View the full total-body positron emission tomography (pet) imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/total-body-positron-emission-tomography-pet-imaging-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Emerging Innovations Shaping the Total-Body PET Imaging Landscape

In the coming years, the market will be influenced by cutting-edge trends such as the adoption of AI-assisted PET image reconstruction and interpretation, which enhance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. There is also increasing demand for total-body PET systems equipped with ultra-wide field-of-view imaging, enabling comprehensive and faster scans.

Moreover, semiconductor-based detectors are gaining popularity for their higher sensitivity and resolution. Hybrid diagnostic platforms that combine PET with CT or MRI are expanding, providing more detailed anatomical and functional data. Cloud-based imaging data storage and analytical solutions are also becoming more integrated, streamlining data management and remote diagnostics.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Prospects for Total-Body PET Imaging

In 2025, North America dominated the total-body PET imaging market, holding the largest regional share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region going forward, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding nuclear medicine facilities, and rising awareness of advanced diagnostic tools.

Other important regions covered in the analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global market dynamics in various ways.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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