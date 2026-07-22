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The Business Research Company's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Offtake Agreement Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

Expected to grow to $17.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement market is rapidly gaining traction as the aviation industry intensifies its focus on reducing carbon emissions. With increasing regulatory pressure and growing environmental awareness, this sector is poised for significant expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, prominent regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of SAF offtake agreements.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Offtake Agreement Market

The market for sustainable aviation fuel offtake agreements has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. From a valuation of $4.93 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $6.35 billion by 2026, marking a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This surge was driven by heightened emission awareness within the aviation sector, early biofuel blending experiments in commercial flights, fluctuations in crude oil prices encouraging alternative fuel adoption, the regulatory rollout of the ICAO CORSIA framework, and initial voluntary net-zero pledges from airlines.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further to an impressive $17.62 billion by 2030, recording an even higher CAGR of 29.1%. This anticipated growth is supported by the widening implementation of mandatory SAF blending policies worldwide, strengthened carbon pricing and emissions trading systems, advancements in e-SAF and power-to-liquid technologies, increasing adoption of long-term offtake agreements by airlines, and substantial investments in SAF production infrastructure. Key trends during this forecast period include long-term airline decarbonization commitments, expansion of SAF credit trading and book-and-claim programs, development of indexed pricing and risk-sharing mechanisms in contracts, stricter feedstock traceability and certification standards, as well as strategic partnerships and co-investment initiatives between airlines and producers.

Understanding Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Offtake Agreements

A sustainable aviation fuel offtake agreement typically involves a long-term commitment where a SAF producer agrees to supply a defined quantity of fuel to a buyer—such as an airline or fuel distributor—under agreed-upon terms. These contracts provide revenue certainty for producers and enable purchasers to secure a stable supply of low-carbon fuel, helping them meet regulatory requirements and decarbonization goals.

View the full sustainable aviation fuel (saf) offtake agreement market report:

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Factors Behind the Rise of the SAF Offtake Agreement Market

One of the most significant factors propelling the growth of the SAF offtake agreement market is the continuous rise in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices represent the cost at which petroleum is traded globally, usually measured per barrel. These prices are often influenced by supply disruptions caused by events like production cuts or geopolitical tensions in key oil-producing regions, which restrict supply and drive prices upward. By entering SAF offtake agreements, aviation companies can reduce their dependency on volatile crude oil markets by securing alternative fuel sources over the long term, offering a hedge against price fluctuations.

As an illustration, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil first purchase prices increased from $58.44 per barrel in January 2026 to $62.44 per barrel in February 2026. This upward trend in crude oil prices underscores the growing appeal and necessity of SAF contracts in stabilizing fuel costs and supporting sustainable aviation.

Dominant Regions in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Offtake Agreement Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the SAF offtake agreement market, reflecting the region’s strong regulatory environment and early adoption of sustainable fuel initiatives. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest market growth throughout the coming years, driven by expanding aviation sectors, increasing environmental regulations, and rising investments in SAF production.

The market report covers a comprehensive range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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