Consumer price index (CPI) for June 2026

MACAU, July 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for June 2026 rose by 1.24% year-on-year, but dropped by 0.15% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended June this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.79% from the previous period (July 2024 – June 2025).

In June, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 1.31% year-on-year due to higher charges for eating out and takeaway, and the index of Transport grew by 3.71% on account of higher gasoline prices and airfares. In addition, price indices of Clothing & Footwear and Miscellaneous Goods & Services (such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches) showed respective growth of 3.17% and 2.36% year-on-year. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 1.09% and 1.36% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to May, the Composite CPI fell by 0.15% in June. Price indices of Transport and Miscellaneous Goods & Services decreased by 1.01% and 0.72% month-on-month respectively. On the other hand, the price indices of Clothing & Footwear and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.92% and 0.12% respectively from the previous month. The CPI-A and CPI-B dipped by 0.13% and 0.16% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended June this year, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.79% from the previous period. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.71% and 0.86% respectively over the previous period. For the first half of 2026, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.11% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 1.00% and 1.19% respectively.

In the second quarter of 2026, the average Composite CPI rose by 1.30% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 1.14% and 1.42% respectively. In comparison with the first quarter, the average Composite CPI went up by 0.40%.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.