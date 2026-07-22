Blood Plasma Market to Reach US$ 54.2 Billion by 2033 at 7.1% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Blood Plasma Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood plasma market is witnessing strong momentum as healthcare systems continue to expand the use of plasma-derived therapies for the treatment of chronic, rare, and life-threatening diseases. Blood plasma plays a vital role in modern medicine, serving as the foundation for products such as immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and other plasma-derived proteins. Increasing awareness regarding plasma donation, improvements in fractionation technologies, and the growing burden of immune deficiencies and bleeding disorders continue to strengthen market demand across developed and emerging economies. Continuous investments in healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to specialized therapies are further supporting long-term market expansion. Rising research initiatives and growing clinical applications are also contributing to sustained industry development.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global blood plasma market size is expected to be valued at US$ 33.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 54.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2026 and 2033. The market is driven by increasing demand for plasma-derived medicinal products, greater adoption of advanced therapeutic solutions, and expanding plasma collection networks. Immunoglobulin products remain the leading product segment due to their broad clinical applications in immune-related disorders. Hospitals and specialty clinics continue to dominate end-user demand owing to rising patient admissions and advanced treatment capabilities. North America leads the global market because of its established plasma collection infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong presence of leading plasma manufacturers.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global blood plasma market is projected to grow from US$ 33.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 54.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

➤ Rising demand for plasma-derived therapies is accelerating the expansion of the blood plasma market worldwide.

➤ Increasing prevalence of immune deficiency disorders is creating sustained demand for immunoglobulin products.

➤ Hospitals and specialty healthcare facilities continue to remain the leading end-user segment.

➤ North America maintains market leadership due to advanced plasma collection infrastructure and high treatment adoption.

➤ Technological advancements in plasma fractionation are improving manufacturing efficiency and product availability.

Market Segmentation

The blood plasma market can be segmented by product type, including immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and other plasma-derived products. Among these, immunoglobulins account for the largest market share because of their widespread use in treating autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and primary immune deficiencies. Albumin products also witness steady demand in surgical procedures, trauma care, and liver disease management. Growing clinical acceptance of plasma-derived therapies continues to support expansion across multiple therapeutic categories.

Based on end users, the market includes hospitals, specialty clinics, research institutions, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals remain the dominant segment owing to high patient volumes, access to advanced diagnostic facilities, and availability of specialized treatment programs. Specialty clinics are also experiencing steady growth as personalized treatment approaches become increasingly common. Research organizations continue to support innovation through clinical studies focused on expanding plasma-based therapeutic applications.

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the blood plasma market due to its extensive plasma donation infrastructure, favorable regulatory framework, and significant investments in healthcare innovation. The region also benefits from strong awareness regarding plasma donation and the presence of leading plasma collection centers. Continuous product innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities further strengthen regional leadership while supporting consistent market growth across multiple therapeutic applications.

Europe represents another significant market supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising diagnosis of immune-related disorders, and strong adoption of plasma-derived medicinal products. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region because of expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving access to specialized treatments, increasing patient awareness, and rising investments in plasma collection and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

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Market Drivers

The primary growth driver for the blood plasma market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, autoimmune disorders, and immune deficiencies that require plasma-derived therapies. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the effectiveness of immunoglobulin treatments has significantly expanded their clinical adoption. Advances in plasma fractionation technologies have also improved manufacturing efficiency, enabling producers to meet rising global demand while maintaining high product quality and safety standards.

Expanding plasma donation programs across multiple countries further strengthen supply availability. Government initiatives promoting blood donation awareness, combined with investments in healthcare infrastructure, are encouraging greater participation in plasma collection activities. Rising research efforts aimed at developing innovative plasma-derived therapies continue to create new treatment opportunities, supporting sustainable market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The blood plasma market presents significant opportunities through expanding therapeutic applications for plasma-derived medicines. Continuous clinical research is exploring new treatment possibilities for neurological disorders, rare diseases, and inflammatory conditions. These developments are expected to broaden the patient population benefiting from plasma therapies while creating long-term revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Emerging economies also offer substantial growth potential due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and rising awareness regarding advanced biological therapies. Expansion of plasma collection centers, strategic collaborations between healthcare organizations, and technological innovations in plasma processing are expected to improve accessibility and strengthen future market growth across developing regions.

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Company Insights

Key players operating in the blood plasma market include:

• CSL Behring

• Grifols S.A.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Kedrion Biopharma

• Octapharma AG

• Biotest AG

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• LFB Group

• Sanquin Plasma Products

• ADMA Biologics, Inc.

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