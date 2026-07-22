Amid Severe Heatwaves, iCAUR V27 Delivers Outdoor Cooling via Its 6kW V2L External Discharge

WUHU, CHINA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, record-breaking high temperatures have been registered across Europe. According to the latest report released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, June this year was the hottest June on record for Western Europe: a temperature of 41.7°C was recorded in Köshen, a small town in eastern Germany; parts of France exceeded 43.8°C, while the UK hit an all-time high of 37.7°C. A new heatwave swept across the continent in July, with temperatures forecast to reach 43°C in southern Portugal and Spain.

For outdoor enthusiasts, extreme heat creates hardships in daily life and ruins the experience of popular summer activities including road trips, woodland gatherings and camping. Sweltering parked cabins, lack of cooling solutions off-grid, and fears of depleting vehicle battery power when running multiple camping appliances have reshaped consumers’ expectations of a vehicle — and the iCAUR V27 is engineered to address all these pain points.

As iCAUR’s first flagship model set to launch in the EU, the V27 is positioned as an Urban Outdoor lifestyle partner that seamlessly integrates refined urban living with wilderness exploration. During this unusually hot summer, its standout feature is the 6kW high-power V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function, which turns the vehicle into a high-capacity mobile power station capable of running a portable air conditioner, a compact fridge and multiple lighting devices simultaneously. This capability far surpasses the limited power allowance offered by most campsites.

What makes the V27 even more distinctive is its highly efficient fuel-to-electricity conversion system. Unlike conventional battery electric vehicles that rely entirely on public charging piles, the V27 is equipped with the proprietary Ultra EV range-extended powertrain that enables stationary self-charging. Its dedicated 1.5T range-extender engine achieves an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%, generating approximately 3.71 kWh of electricity per litre of fuel.

Thanks to this high-efficiency range extender and large-capacity battery pack, the V27 can supply power to external appliances for extended periods while camping or parked, while reserving sufficient battery charge for the return journey. This simultaneous power generation and discharge capability completely eliminates users’ range anxiety caused by battery drain during off-grid use.

Equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control and seven adjustable airflow modes, front and rear occupants can set independent temperatures to match their personal comfort preferences. The front seats feature ventilation with a maximum airflow rate of 21 cubic metres per hour, while the rear seats adopt a unique air suction cooling design. Gentle airflow continuously dissipates surface heat and sweat from the seats, maintaining a refreshing ride during long-distance travel.

iCAUR believes a vehicle should be more than a mere means of transport — it should serve as an extension of one’s lifestyle. On weekend getaways, the V27 acts as a cosy mobile lounge; during heatwaves, it serves as a dependable portable cooling hub.

Recently, iCAUR has integrated this refreshing summer outdoor experience with football culture through its global "Ride to Cheer" campaign. The AiMOGA intelligent robot, showcased alongside flagship models including the V27, offers immersive interactive experiences and adds a new layer of smart connectivity to users’ outdoor journeys.

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