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Exploring Professional GNSS Solution Providers Supporting Accurate Positioning for UAV Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen, China – July 22, 2026 – The global High-Precision GNSS market, valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2033 (Dataintelo), continues to expand rapidly, driven by demand from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, and autonomous systems. China has emerged as a key manufacturing and innovation hub, hosting several reputable companies that provide high-precision GNSS solutions tailored for drone applications. This article profiles five notable firms that deliver centimeter-level positioning technology for UAVs, highlighting their core strengths and market positions.1. JUMPSTAR CO., LIMITED (Jumpstar)JUMPSTAR CO., LIMITED, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a source manufacturer of GNSS positioning products founded in 2013. The company operates a 5,000 m² facility with approximately 200 employees and an annual output of 100,000 units. Over 70% of its products are exported to the EU, USA, and Middle East. Its RTK modules, GPS antennas, GNSS receivers, and anti-jamming antennas serve UAV integrators worldwide.For drone applications, Jumpstar offers the P-Box-X10, a multi-constellation triple-frequency GNSS receiver with 544 hardware channels. It achieves RTK horizontal accuracy of 0.6 cm + 0.5 ppm and dual-antenna heading accuracy of 0.03° at a 5 m baseline. The receiver features AIM+ anti-jamming, OSNMA anti-spoofing, and outputs positioning and observation data at 100 Hz. Another product, the X43H-AH, is a compact multi-frequency RTK receiver with 789 channels and dual-antenna heading, supporting all major GNSS constellations.Jumpstar provides OEM/ODM customization for modules, PCBA, antennas, and firmware, with a monthly capacity of 50,000 units and a typical lead time of 30 days. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification. A drone manufacturer client has deployed over 500 units of the P-Box-X10 over five years, citing reliable centimeter-level RTK performance and robust anti-jamming capability.Company Information:•Name: Alisa•Email: sales@jgnss.com•Tel: +86 136-2236-7049•WhatsApp: +86 136-2236-7049•Website: www.jgnss.com 2. Unicore Communications, Inc.Unicore Communications, Inc., based in Beijing, is a leading Chinese developer of GNSS baseband and RF chipsets. The company is known for its self-developed multi-frequency, multi-constellation SoC solutions such as the UM980 and UM960 series, which are widely used in UAV RTK modules. Unicore’s products offer competitive performance in terms of power consumption, size, and cost, making them attractive for mass-market drone platforms. The company supports both GPS and BeiDou signals and provides software tools for easy integration into drone flight controllers.3. CHC Navigation Technology Co., Ltd.CHC Navigation Technology Co., Ltd. (CHCNAV) is a global provider of geospatial and GNSS solutions headquartered in Shanghai. The company offers a broad portfolio including RTK receivers, UAV LiDAR systems, and GNSS base stations. Its iBase and i70 series receivers are used by drone operators for high-precision survey and mapping. CHCNAV has built a strong distribution network in over 100 countries and is recognized for its comprehensive software ecosystem and after-sales support.4. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd., based in Guangzhou, is one of China’s oldest surveying equipment manufacturers. The company has expanded into high-precision GNSS modules for UAVs, leveraging its expertise in surveying and mapping. Hi-Target’s V100 GNSS receiver and related board-level products provide RTK-level accuracy for agricultural drones and aerial mapping platforms. The company’s strength lies in its deep understanding of end-user surveying workflows and its established brand trust in the Chinese market.5. Beijing ByNav Technology Co., Ltd.Beijing ByNav Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in BeiDou navigation and positioning solutions. The company develops high-precision GNSS boards and modules tailored for UAV navigation, autonomous driving, and precision agriculture. ByNav’s products emphasize multi-constellation compatibility and robustness in challenging signal environments. The company is known for its algorithm expertise in dual-antenna heading and integrated inertial navigation (GNSS+IMU), offering compact designs for embedded drone systems.Market OutlookThe demand for high-precision GNSS solutions in UAV applications continues to grow, driven by expanding use cases in aerial surveying, precision agriculture, logistics, and inspection. According to verified market data, the global high-precision GNSS module market was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035 (Market Research Future). Chinese manufacturers are well-positioned to capture a significant share of this growth through competitive pricing, OEM flexibility, and rapid innovation cycles.For buyers evaluating suppliers, factors such as RTK accuracy, multi-frequency support, anti-jamming capability, certification compliance, and customization service are critical. JUMPSTAR CO., LIMITED, with its ISO 9001 certified production, 15 years of experience, and proven field deployments in drones, remains a strong candidate for OEM/ODM partnerships.

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