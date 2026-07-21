Financial Services Committee’s Main Street Capital Access Act Passes House

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access (“Main Street”) Act, by a vote of 270-155-1. Sponsored by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (AR-02) and Subcommittee on Financial Institutions Chairman Andy Barr (KY-06), this bill revitalizes local bank formation and ensures that community lenders can focus on serving families, small businesses, and local economies, making life more affordable for Americans and empowering Main Street.

Chairman Hill said, "As a former community banker, I've seen firsthand how community banks drive Main Street's growth. For decades, Washington has forced these institutions to operate under rules built for the largest, most systemically important banks, stifling local lending and accelerating industry consolidation. This bill fixes that. It spurs the formation of new banks, restores common-sense tailoring to bank regulation, and removes barriers that have limited lending in communities across the country. Expanding access to capital means entrepreneurs can invest, businesses can grow, and families can build wealth. I want to thank Subcommittee Chairman Andy Barr for his partnership on this bill, and I look forward to the Senate taking up this important legislation.”

Watch Chairman Hill's floor remarks here.

Financial Institutions Subcommittee Chairman Andy Barr (KY-06) said, “Community banks are the backbone of Kentucky’s economy. They help our small businesses grow, support our farmers, and give hardworking families a chance to achieve the American Dream. House Republicans are keeping our promise to make that dream more attainable by advancing a regulatory framework that expands access to capital, promotes economic growth, and strengthens Main Street. I’m grateful to Chairman French Hill for his leadership, and I’m proud the House is passing this package to support community banks and the Americans they serve.”

Watch Subcommittee Chairman Barr’s floor remarks here.

Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) stated, “America cannot succeed if Main Street doesn’t, and for too long, unnecessary barriers have made it harder for small businesses to receive the support they need to thrive. The Main Street Capital Access Act offers commonsense solutions by helping local lenders better serve local businesses and the communities that rely on them. I commend Chairman Hill and Rep. Barr for their leadership on this issue and look forward to this important legislation supporting communities across the nation..”

Majority Leader Scalise (LA-01) added, “When community banks thrive, American workers on Main Street thrive. House Republicans are modernizing outdated regulations that have placed costly and unnecessary burdens on community banks and credit unions. The Main Street Capital Access Act will make it easier for local lenders to serve families and small businesses, and strengthen the communities they serve. I thank Chairman French Hill, Andy Barr, and the entire House Financial Services Committee for advancing this commonsense legislation.”

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-06) said, “It’s time to bring commonsense back to banking, and the Main Street Capital Access Act does just that. This legislation will right-size federal bank regulations that currently treat local and mid-sized banks the same as the largest banks in the country. By cutting unnecessary red tape and expanding access to funding, we are going to keep community banks strong. We’re also pleased to see the Keeping Deposits Local Act included in this final bill. I want to thank Chairman French Hill and Congressman Andy Barr for their work on this legislation and helping keep community banks competitive.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (MI-09) said, “The Main Street Capital Access Act cuts unnecessary red tape, promotes competition, and ensures smaller lenders can spend more time serving their customers instead of satisfying bureaucrats. That's exactly the kind of commonsense reform Republicans are fighting for to strengthen Main Street and keep the American Dream within reach.”

Additional Committee Members took to the Floor to express their support:

Watch Committee Vice Chairman Bill Huizenga's (MI-04) remarks here.

Watch Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chairman Dan Meuser's (PA-09) remarks here.

Watch Rep. Barry Loudermilk's (GA-11) remarks here.

Click here for bill text.

Click here for a section-by-section.

Click here for a one-pager.

Further Background:



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