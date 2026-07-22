Introducing OSINT Industries Palette v2: A Next-Gen Visual Intelligence Platform for Modern Investigations

Real-time collaboration, custom entity modelling, and multi-source search combine to give investigators a faster path from raw data to insight.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSINT Industries is launching Palette, a powerful new investigation environment.Palette is a visualisation tool designed to transform how analysts, investigators, and intelligence professionals explore, visualise, and collaborate on complex data. It’s built to meet the ever-evolving needs of high-demand OSINT investigations: a flexible, multi-view system alongside advanced data handling capabilities, taking users seamlessly from raw data to actionable intelligence.Palette v2’s slate of new features include:A Higher Standard for Data VisualisationPalette provides multiple ways to view and interpret data. Choose between:- Graph View. A highly visual, relationship-focused interface for mapping connections and uncovering hidden links.- Map View. Created for geoanalysis, highlighting geospatial data, routes, and areas of interest.- Card View. A classic, structured yet intuitive layout for reviewing individual entities.Additional views are in development, and coming soon.Built for TeamsWith real-time collaborative cases, teams can work together on Palette - sharing findings, updating data, and building intelligence collectively and without delays. More sensitive investigations can be conducted offline too, with local case support.Flexible Data Modelling with Custom EntitiesNo two investigations are the same. Palette allows users to create custom entity types to define and structure data according to specific operational needs. Users can track usernames, crypto wallets, infrastructure – or entirely bespoke identifiers.Extract, Merge, and Refine DataPalette allows advanced entity management, including the ability to extract and merge entities, even within the same dataset. Users can experience greater investigative clarity with reduced duplication.Confidence-Based IntelligenceData reliability is all-important. Palette allows investigators to manually assign custom colours, custom labels, and confidence levels to connections. Users can get immediate visual context around certainty, making it easier than ever to prioritise leads and avoid potentially catastrophic false assumptions.Multi-Source Data Search and FilteringEnhanced search result filtering, property customisation, and flexible views allow users to refine their outputs and focus on what matters most. Investigators can now search across multiple data sources simultaneously, reducing fragmentation.Bulk Search for ScalePalette now allows batch searching across multiple data types. Users facing high-volume or time-sensitive operations can process large datasets efficiently and without confusion.Deep Integration with the OSINT Industries EcosystemPalette v2 is designed as a fully integrated component of the OSINT Industries platform. Users can access global search tools, settings, billing, and profiles directly from the Palette interface, creating a unified investigative workflow with everything in one place.Palette v2 is rolling out in phases to OSINT Industries users, with the first cohort of investigators gaining access today as the earliest wave of a broader rollout that will continue over the coming weeks. Every remaining cohort will be brought online in turn, meaning that investigators who haven't yet received access can expect it to arrive soon as the rollout continues to expand across the full user base.About OSINT IndustriesOSINT Industries provides a proprietary software platform that supports online open-source intelligence investigations, alongside expert-led training programs delivered to agencies worldwide. So far, OSINT Industries has empowered over 5,000 law-enforcement departments, journalists, governments and nonprofits to conduct faster, smarter and more effective investigations.

Introducing OSINT Industries Palette v2

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