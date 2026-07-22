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Exploring Professional Manufacturers Providing Reliable Plastic Totes Solutions for Logistics and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 22, 2026—China continues to be a dominant force in the global plastic totes manufacturing sector, driven by large-scale production capacity, cost efficiency, and growing investments in automation-compatible packaging. As the global plastic totes and bins market — valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034 (Dataintelo) — expands, buyers increasingly seek suppliers that combine quality, customization, and smart logistics capabilities. This article profiles five reputable Chinese manufacturers that are shaping the industry landscape in 2026, with a focus on their distinct strengths in OEM/ODM services, automation integration, and industrial packaging innovation.1. Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation (TSS) – The Full-Service OEM/ODM LeaderShanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation (TSS), established in 2003, is a professional provider of integrated logistics packaging and cargo security solutions. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company operates a 40,000 m² factory with over 320 employees and 25 R&D engineers, achieving an annual output of 3.6 million plastic totes and containers. Approximately 70% of its products are exported to markets including Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa.The company differentiates itself through comprehensive OEM and ODM service capabilities:• OEM (Build-to-Print): High-volume injection molding, private label production, and global OEM supply programs with dedicated project management and production traceability.• ODM (Concept-to-Product): Industrial design, structural engineering, automation container design, cold chain packaging development, and new product innovation — supporting multiple international programs simultaneously.• In-house Mold Design and Manufacturing: 5–10 new mold sets per month, with capabilities for ASRS/AMR-compatible features such as RFID integration, positioning marks, and high-precision dimensions.• Smart Logistics & Automation Support: Products engineered for AGV/AMR systems, conveyor lines, and robotic gripping, including validation through static/dynamic load testing and automation compatibility testing.Shanghai Xinfan holds a Food Contact Plastic Folding Basket Inspection Report (Certificate No. SY2025092412) issued by the Henan Institute of Product Quality Inspection Technology, covering plastic folding baskets for food contact use. The company also offers a range of certified products such as ASRS foldable plastic crates (TSS-IFD), wall straight plastic crates (TSS-IFC), stackable plastic totes (TSS-TBX), nest and stack crates (TSS-RBTB), and collapsible plastic crates (TSS-SFD).Notably, Shanghai Xinfan has supplied over 450,000 automation-compatible totes to a leading global warehouse automation and cube storage solution provider, and a similar volume to a major AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) solution provider. These deployments have demonstrated increased storage density by 4–6 times, improved order fulfillment speed, and reduced labor dependency in large-scale e-commerce and 3PL fulfillment centers.2. Shanghai Lika Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd – Heavy-Duty Pallet & Tote SpecialistShanghai Lika Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd is a well-established manufacturer specializing in heavy-duty plastic pallets and industrial totes. The company focuses on high-load-capacity products suitable for warehouse racking, cold chain, and automotive supply chains. Its product portfolio includes nestable and stackable crates, attached lid containers, and heavy-duty collapsible crates. Lika is recognized for robust structural design and compliance with international pallet standards, making it a preferred partner for logistics and manufacturing companies requiring durable, long-life packaging assets.3. Suzhou First Plastic Industry Co., Ltd – Specialized in Reusable Plastic ContainersSuzhou First Plastic Industry Co., Ltd is a manufacturer focused on reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for produce, retail, and industrial applications. The company offers a wide range of wall-straight plastic crates and foldable crates designed for efficient transport and storage. Suzhou First is known for its expertise in food-grade polypropylene (PP) containers, with many products carrying food contact certifications. Its crates are widely used in supermarket retail chains and cold chain distribution, emphasizing hygiene, durability, and ease of cleaning.4. Ningbo Joy Intelligent Logistics Technology Co., Ltd – Automation-Integrated Totes & SystemsNingbo Joy Intelligent Logistics Technology Co., Ltd combines plastic tote manufacturing with intelligent logistics system integration. The company develops totes and bins specifically designed for ASRS, AGV, and AMR platforms, incorporating features such as RFID tags, barcode slots, and robotic gripping interfaces. Ningbo Joy serves clients in automated warehouse projects, e-commerce sortation centers, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its strength lies in providing end-to-end solutions — from container design to system integration — enabling customers to achieve seamless automation adoption.5. Qingdao Guanyu Industrial Co., Ltd – Custom Injection Molding & Industrial PackagingQingdao Guanyu Industrial Co., Ltd is a custom injection molder specializing in industrial plastic packaging, including plastic totes, bins, and crates. The company offers OEM/ODM services with a focus on heavy-duty and stackable containers for automotive, machinery, and logistics sectors. Qingdao Guanyu is recognized for competitive pricing, flexible MOQs, and fast mold development cycles. Its product range includes stacking crates, tote dollies, and attached-lid containers, catering to both domestic and export markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.Industry Outlook & ImplicationsAsia Pacific accounted for 41.6% of the global plastic pallets, crates, and boxes market revenue in 2025, reflecting the region's manufacturing concentration and logistics modernization. The mini-load ASRS segment is growing rapidly, driven by e-commerce demand for fast retrieval of small parts, totes, and bins. Polypropylene (PP) remains the dominant material for plastic crates, expected to hold a 41.4% share in 2025.For buyers evaluating plastic tote suppliers, key differentiators include OEM/ODM flexibility, automation compatibility, food contact certifications, and global supply chain capabilities. Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation (TSS), with its in-house mold design, ODM service breadth, proven automation deployments, and certifications, stands out as a partner capable of supporting complex logistics packaging and smart warehouse initiatives.Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation (TSS) is a Shanghai-based manufacturer and solution provider specializing in reusable plastic totes, crates, pallets, and security seals. With a 40,000 m² factory, 25 R&D engineers, and production capacity of 3.6 million units annually, the company serves global clients in automated warehouses, e-commerce, retail, cold chain, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. Brands include TSS and XFSEAL.Contact: Vancey GengEmail: info@xfseal.comTel: +86 186-0218-3251WhatsApp: +86 186-0218-3251Website: www.xfseals.com

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