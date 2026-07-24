Leading Chinese Car Brands in Australia [2026]

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In 2026, the major Chinese car brands in Australia are GAC, BYD, GWM, MG and Chery.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decade ago, a Chinese badge in an Australian driveway was a talking point. In 2026 it's unremarkable. By mid-2026, Chinese cars made up almost a fifth of the market — around 19% of new vehicles sold. In February 2026, 22,362 new China-sourced vehicles were sold here, surpassing Japan on 21,671 — the first time in nearly 30 years Japan hasn't led.

That growth has concentrated in a handful of the major Chinese car brands — GAC, BYD, GWM, MG and Chery — and this is a clear, buyer-first look at each.

GAC

Although GAC only entered the Australian market in late 2025, it did not arrive as an unknown. In China, GAC designs and builds its own cars, and its AION series is on every corner of the street. GAC also draws on years of large-scale manufacturing and mature, proven componentry that most start-up rivals simply don't have.

In the Australian market, GAC covers all three powertrains Australian buyers are weighing in 2026 — battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and petrol. So, you can stay with the brand whether or not you're ready to go fully electric. Its range maps neatly onto that split:

--AION V — Mid-Size Electric SUV (BEV): the volume model, a family SUV with a 510km WLTP range, 10-to-80% DC fast charging in under 24 minutes and V2L power, from around $42,590 and carrying a five-star ANCAP result.

--AION UT — Compact Electric Hatch (BEV): the affordable EV entry point, with a class-leading 905mm of rear legroom on a 2750mm wheelbase, a 430km WLTP range and around 24-minute fast charging (30%-80%), from about $31,990.

--GAC M8 PHEV — Luxury People Mover (PHEV): the plug-in flagship, a full-size luxury people mover with a 106km electric range and 1032km combined, air-pump massage seats and V2L power, from $76,590.

--EMZOOM — Petrol Small SUV (ICE): the petrol price leader, a 125kW/270Nm 1.5-litre turbo returning 6.6L/100km with generous standard kit, from $25,590.

BYD

BYD started life as a battery manufacturer before moving into cars, and that battery heritage still underpins its electric line-up. It arrived in Australia in 2022 and has expanded quickly since, with the Dolphin hatch, Atto 3 and Sealion SUVs, the Seal sedan and the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute.

GWM

Great Wall Motors is among the more established names here, entering Australia in 2009 with low-cost dual-cab utes and selling ever since. Its range now spans the Haval Jolion and H6 SUVs, the Tank 300 and 500 off-roaders, the Cannon utes and the Ora electric SUV.

MG

MG carries a long history, and not originally a Chinese one — it began as a British sports-car marque, went bankrupt as MG Rover in 2006, and was bought by SAIC in 2007 and relaunched. Its current Australian range spans the MG3 hatch, the MG4 EV, and the ZS and QS SUVs.

Chery

Chery is one of China's older carmakers and a sizeable exporter, selling both under its own name and through spin-off brands — it owns Jaecoo and Omoda, with youth-focused Lepas on the way. The core Chery range is led by the Tiggo family of SUVs: the Tiggo 4, 7 and 8.

How to Choose Among These Brands?

Read past the headline warranty: is it unlimited-kilometre or capped, and what does the separate battery warranty cover? A sharp price means little if your nearest service centre is hours away.

On safety, ANCAP is the Australian benchmark, and many established Chinese models — including GAC's AION V — carry a five-star result. And take a test drive long enough to live with the touchscreens and driver aids.

Conclusion

Not long ago, a Chinese car in Australia was a gamble most buyers weren't willing to take. That has changed: these brands have earned their place with competitive technology, equipment and warranties, growing dealer networks, and enough buyers to be a familiar sight. GAC, BYD, GWM, MG and Chery lead that shift in 2026, moving Chinese cars from a budget afterthought to a genuine first choice for hundreds of thousands of Australians.

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