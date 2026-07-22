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The Business Research Company's Single Use Flexible Ureteroscope Market Forecast To Hit $1.64Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $1.65 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The single use flexible ureteroscope market is experiencing swift development, driven by advancements in urological procedures and growing healthcare needs. This evolving sector is gaining prominence due to its role in enhancing patient outcomes and reducing infection risks. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, key regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory of the Single Use Flexible Ureteroscope Market

The single use flexible ureteroscope market has shown rapid expansion recently and is set to continue this upward trend. Market value is projected to rise from $0.98 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This historical growth is largely fueled by the increasing incidence of urolithiasis, broader adoption of minimally invasive urology techniques, improvements in hospital endoscopy infrastructure, heightened awareness regarding infection control during endoscopic procedures, and the widespread clinical adoption of flexible ureteroscopy methods.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.65 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate accelerating slightly to 11.0%. Factors propelling this forecast include the growing preference for single use endoscopy devices, expansion of AI-guided urology interventions, the rise of ambulatory surgical centers focused on kidney stone treatment, increasing demand for sterile surgical environments, and the advancement of precision medicine in urological care. Key trends during this period encompass a strong inclination toward disposables to avoid cross-contamination, the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures for faster recovery, expansion of outpatient centers for kidney stone management, and cost-saving efforts linked to reduced sterilization and reprocessing.

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Understanding the Single Use Flexible Ureteroscope and Its Clinical Advantage

A single use flexible ureteroscope is a disposable instrument intended for one-time use during diagnostic or therapeutic procedures in the urinary tract, especially the ureter and kidney. Its flexible design facilitates navigation through complex anatomical pathways while eliminating the need for device sterilization between uses. This reduces the risk of cross-contamination and enhances procedural efficiency, making it an essential tool in modern urology practices.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Single Use Flexible Ureteroscope Market

One of the most significant drivers behind the market expansion is the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). CKD is a progressive condition where kidney function deteriorates over time, often due to underlying causes such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension. These chronic conditions damage renal function incrementally, increasing the medical need for precise diagnostic and treatment tools. Single use flexible ureteroscopes support better management of kidney-related ailments by offering precise, minimally invasive visualization and interventions, improving patient outcomes while minimizing infection risks and reducing the frequency of repeat procedures.

For instance, in June 2023, Kidney Research UK reported that approximately 7.19 million people in the UK were living with chronic kidney disease, accounting for more than 10% of the population. This number is expected to rise to 7.61 million by 2033, underscoring the growing patient base requiring advanced urological care. This increasing disease burden is a critical factor propelling demand for single use flexible ureteroscopes.

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Geographical Dominance and Emerging Regional Markets in the Single Use Flexible Ureteroscope Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the single use flexible ureteroscope market, reflecting the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative medical devices. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the coming years, driven by expanding healthcare access, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, and rising investments in healthcare technology.

The market coverage includes major geographical segments such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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