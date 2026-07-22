Titan OS expands FAST portfolio across Europe with the launch of nine premium Stingray music and lifestyle channels

The new addition brings curated music channels, live concerts, epic film scores, and scenic ambience and wellness content to all Titan OS powered devices.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new partnership with Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connecting streaming media company, to launch nine premium channels. The launch significantly expands the platform’s entertainment and music offering across key European markets, covering Western, Northern, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe.

Available immediately on Philips, AOC, JVC and Sharp devices running the Titan OS operating system, as well as on selected Sony Android devices that feature Titan Channels, this partnership offers a wide range of entertainment content. The lineup features curated music channels spanning multiple decades, world-class live performances, epic film scores, and high-definition wellness content designed to fit every mood, household and moment of the day.

The nine newly integrated channels include:

Stingray Naturescape: A journey to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

Stingray Classica: Breathtaking classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from the grandest venues around the world.

Movie Music by Stingray: A gateway to epic film scores set to unforgettable cinematic moments.

Qello Concerts by Stingray: Legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring beloved artists.

Stingray Classic Rock: A journey back to the wonders of classic rock, the sound that revolutionized music from the ‘60s to the ‘80s, featuring the genre’s biggest legends.

Stingray Hit List: A dose of today’s hits and a preview of tomorrow’s sensations, where the next chart-toppers are discovered before everyone else.

Stingray Hot Country: A collection of brand-new hits and favorites from the past decade of country music.

Stingray Nothin’ But 90s: A rediscovery of ‘90s grunge, pop, hip-hop, and country from an unforgettable era filled with hits.

Stingray The Spa: Purely instrumental electro-acoustic music designed to calm the soul, soothe the body, and inspire the mind.

“Partnering with Stingray allows us to bring an incredibly rich and diverse selection of music and lifestyle content directly to the big screen,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “Music channels are highly engaging formats for Connected TV, and this multi-channel launch underlines our mission to offer audiences premium, free-to-view entertainment tailored to every mood, while providing our partners with expanded reach across Europe.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Titan OS to accelerate our FAST channel expansion across these key markets," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "As Connected TV continues to redefine how audiences consume media, our goal is to ensure Stingray’s premium, expertly curated content is seamlessly accessible on the platforms viewers trust most. This collaboration allows us to bring our diverse portfolio of music, lifestyle, and visual experiences directly into millions of new households, offering an unparalleled lean-back entertainment experience."

The launch of Stingray's channel lineup on Titan OS is part of a broader expansion strategy to provide diverse, high-quality content through partnerships with both global and regional content providers.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

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