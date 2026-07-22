Unlocking AI for Kids and Teens: k-ID Reveals Global Policy Engine that Powers Age-Adaptive AI Harnesses

k-ID ai harness

k-ID's Compliance Development Kit (CDK) adapts AI for kids and teens in 200+ jurisdictions, with parents in the loop, through a single integration.

We built CDK for AI on decades of experience in online services, so any platform can meet today's rules from day one, getting age adaption right becomes the easy path rather than the expensive one.” — Kieran Donovan, CEO and Co-Founder, k-ID

SAN FRANCISCO, TRUSTCON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer AI has moved into everyday life faster than any category before it, and from day one it is expected to meet the same online safety, privacy, and consumer-protection laws as every other tech platform. Regulators worldwide are no longer waiting for technology companies to self-regulate, and consumer AI is squarely in their focus with new obligations taking effect faster than ever.

Today k-ID makes meeting those obligations something any platform can do from launch. Built on decades of experience across gaming, social platforms, and marketplaces, CDK for AI is the compliance infrastructure that establishes a user's age band and adapts the product to it, market by market and in real time as the rules change. Teams building AI for young users increasingly wrap their models in a safety harness. CDK for AI is the compliance infrastructure that the harness plugs into, supplying the age-adaptive rules it needs to give kids and teens access. It gives consumer-AI companies the foundation to unlock experiences for kids and teens through:

- Privacy-preserving age assurance. AgeKit+ recognizes whether a user is a child, teen, or adult without collecting a child's personal information, establishing the age signal every downstream decision depends on.

- Age-adaptive by design. The experience adapts automatically to the requirements of the user's age and jurisdiction across 200+ markets, in real time, with nothing to redeploy as laws change.

- AI-native permissions. Seven AI-specific permissions, from AI chat to media upload to content generation, are enforced by age band and bound to the regulation of each market. They are built for how consumer AI actually works rather than retrofitted from older categories.

- Parents in the loop, not in the dark. The gap in consumer AI has been the absence of a parent in the loop. Family Connect closes it, with verifiable parental consent and parent linking for minors, plus visibility for parents of teens: screen time, activity digests, and notifications that keep parents informed when something matters.

- Privacy for the child, capability for the adult. k-ID never monitors conversations and collects no child personal information. Parent notifications are category-blind and never a window into a child's chats, and adult users keep the full product experience.

The result, for consumer AI specifically, is parent-in-the-loop infrastructure: consent, controls, visibility, and notification working as one system, so parents are informed in time rather than after the fact.

“Consumer AI faces the same hard questions social media and gaming did, only at full scale from the start. We built CDK for AI on decades of compliance experience across those industries, so any platform can meet today's rules from day one, and getting age right becomes the easy path rather than the expensive one.” - Kieran Donovan, CEO and Co-Founder, k-ID

"If you're building AI for young users, you're already thinking about the harness around your model. CDK for AI is the policy engine it plugs into. It supplies the age-adaptive rules, so who can use which features, what parents consent to, and how it all changes by market, is handled at runtime through one integration." - Mike Mongeau, Head of Product, k-ID

A growing number of leading consumer-AI companies already build on k-ID, early evidence that age-adaptive design is becoming the standard.

About k-ID k-ID builds the compliance infrastructure for the age-adaptive internet, helping consumer AI, gaming, social, and other platforms with user-generated content meet youth-safety and privacy regulation across 200+ jurisdictions and deliver age-appropriate experiences for people of all ages. Learn more at k-id.com.

Media contact: Luc Delany, press@k-id.com

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