FASHION AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION: SHENZHEN-MILAN LIFESTYLE WEEK MARKS ITS THIRD EDITION

The initiative strengthens Italy-China ties through fashion, institutional collaboration, and creative industry opportunities.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week has successfully concluded, reaffirming its role as an international platform fostering dialogue between Italy and China through fashion, culture, innovation and creative development. Over four days across Shenzhen and China's Guizhou Province, institutions, designers, companies, buyers, universities and cultural stakeholders took part in a programme that further established the event as one of the most significant cooperation initiatives between the two countries within the creative industries.Ensuring the continuity of the project is the Shenzhen-Milan Fashion Economic and Trade Cooperation Office, permanently based in Milan and led by Hui Zhouzhao, Founder of HUI Milano and a longstanding promoter of China Style in Italy. Established to develop Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week activities throughout the year, the Office coordinates collaboration between the two creative ecosystems, promotes new partnership initiatives and oversees the selection of Italian brands participating in the cultural and business exchange programme with China.The event officially opened on 17 July at Eachway Creative Industrial Park in Shenzhen's Longhua District with an inauguration ceremony attended by Italian, Chinese and international institutional representatives. The Italian delegation included Tommaso Sacchi, Councillor for Culture of the City of Milan; Cataldo Cianciaruso, Deputy Consul General of Italy in Guangzhou; Maria Rosa Azzolina, President of the Italy-China Institute; and Francesco Morra, President of ANCI Campania. Representing the Chinese institutions were Lin Jie, Chairperson of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPPCC; Wang Wei, Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government; Lei Weihua, Mayor of Longhua District; together with leading representatives from Shenzhen's creative and industrial sectors.Across its two days in Shenzhen, the programme showcased the different dimensions of Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week. The opening ceremony featured runway presentations by Casapreti, Momonì, Raxxy, Domenico Orefice and HUI Milano, while the second day introduced a more immersive format, where collections by Alberto Zambelli, Eachway and Wu Tang were presented within a programme designed to encourage dialogue between creativity, business and lifestyle. Complementing the fashion programme, the exhibition Digital Fashion: An Oriental Expression of Gravity, curated by Italian artist Maria Jole Serreli, together with networking sessions bringing together companies, buyers and international stakeholders, reinforced the event's ambition to connect fashion, culture and economic development. More than a traditional fashion week, Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week has evolved into a permanentinternational cooperation platform linking institutions, businesses, universities and creative professionals through an ongoing dialogue between fashion, design, culture and innovation.The programme concluded in Guizhou Province with the Cultural Immersion Program, one of the defining features of the 2026 edition. Through meetings with local communities, visits to centres of traditional craftsmanship and exchanges with women from the Miao ethnic minority—guardians of centuries-old embroidery, weaving, batik and silversmithing techniques—the international delegation experienced a different perspective on China, where intangible cultural heritage continues to generate social, cultural and economic value.For Hui Zhouzhao, this programme represents the natural evolution of Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week: not simply a platform dedicated to fashion, but a project capable of creating meaningful connections between territories, people and cultures while celebrating traditions that continue to thrive thanks to the commitment of local communities."Fashion is only the starting point. Our goal is to build lasting relationships through culture by creating meaningful opportunities for dialogue between Italy and China and by celebrating the people who preserve the creative heritage of our territories. Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week was created with precisely this vision: to transform cultural exchange into a permanent platform for international cooperation and development," said Hui Zhouzhao, Founder of HUI Milano and Head of the Shenzhen-Milan Fashion Economic and Trade Cooperation Office.With the conclusion of its third edition, Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week further strengthens its position as a permanent platform for cooperation between Italy and China, fostering new relationships between institutions, businesses, territories and creative industries while promoting fashion as a catalyst for cultural dialogue, innovation and international development.Website: https://www.instagram.com/shenzhen.milanlifestyleweek/

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